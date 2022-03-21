Let no obstacle stand in your path

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

The Port Lincoln Times features examples of people not letting age be a hurdle towards their goals, overcoming industry challenges and even learning to be more resilient in the face of drought. Cyclist Ray Paynter has proven age should not be a barrier to any physical task you wish to aspire to - at 74 years old, he finished the Peaks Challenge in Victoria recently. The 235km route starting and ending in Falls Creek saw riders also take on more than four kilometres of climbing in a real physical challenge. Knowing this, it is amazing to see Mr Paynter has been able to complete this challenge under the 13-hour time limit. Some people may think when you reach a certain age you are no longer able to achieve certain feats, but this rider has proven that if you work hard towards your goal, you can achieve anything. One obstacle that the Eyre Peninsula has seen over many years has been drought and the way it affects local farms and the ripple effect it has throughout businesses. A group of local community leaders have been provided with the skills to be resilient leaders in the face of drought, thanks to the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation and its Drought Resilience Leaders Program. This was one of the programs being run across 12 regions in Australia that have been impacted by drought and aims to build the capability and confidence of leaders on Eyre Peninsula to navigate change and have a positive impact in their communities. Drought can be a serious challenge for a predominantly farming region like the peninsula so for local leaders to have this kind of knowledge base to navigate regional changes and challenges will have a greater good for not just individual communities, but the region as a whole. One leader in her industry is Lukina Lukin at Dinko Tuna and her efforts as a businesswoman have been recognised through her being a finalist for the 2022 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award. Ms Lukin has been recognised for her work and innovation in the tuna industry and is currently working on a pathway for her business and the industry to grow and move into emerging export markets including the Middle East, the United States and across Asia. There continue to be shining examples of industry leaders on the peninsula and Ms Lukin is definitely one of the most prominent. We wish her the best of luck with the award. The past week saw Crime Stoppers visit Port Lincoln as it informed the community about the firearms amnesty around the country and to connect with the community to encourage people to use the service to report crime information anonymously to the police. Crime Stoppers has for the past 25 years been a key platform for people to report crime to the police so arrests can be made. Hopefully, the community can continue to use this important platform to assist police in protecting the community from crime. Sunday saw an unexpected end to the Kimba Cup race meet in Port Lincoln after safety concerns were brought up from some of the jockeys about a part of the track. Four races were completed, but four were still to be held, including the main DK Quarries Kimba Cup race. These have been postponed. This is no doubt a disappointment to the racing club and all those who attended to enjoy a day at the races, but the safety of horses and riders should always be seriously considered and hopefully the races can take place at a future meeting. Check out these and other stories on the Port Lincoln Times website, including weekend sport and coverage of the vote-counting for the seat of Flinders in the state election. Happy reading! Jarrad Delaney - Port Lincoln Times senior journalist

