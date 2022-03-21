news, local-news,

Polling is coming down to the wire in the seat of Flinders as a close count is shaping up between Liberal candidate Sam Telfer and Independent Liz Habermann. People across Eyre Peninsula and the Far West Coast headed to the polls on Saturday to vote in the state election, with most candidates seen around polling booths on Lower Eyre Peninsula. For the House of Assembly voters chose between Mr Telfer and Mrs Habermann, on top of Labor candidate Sarah Tynan, The Greens candidate Dr Kathryn Hardwick-Franco, National Party candidate Lillian Poynter and Family First candidate Tracey Dalton. After polls closed on Saturday evening a count of first preference votes of all candidates showed Mr Telfer polled 6296 votes to Mrs Habermann 3923 with Ms Tynan on 1890, however with counting of pre-polling underway the race is looking extremely close. As of 5pm on Monday Electoral Commission of South Australia website shows Mrs Habermann is ahead on 3984 votes (52.7 per cent) to Mr Telfer 3581 (47.3 per cent) in the two party preference count with 57.3 per cent of votes counted. No matter the result this will see a big swing in what has been a very safe Liberal seat. Political Analyst and Adjunct Professor of Flinders University, Haydon Manning, said this sort of result was "unprecedented" but it mirrored what was being seen across the state, including the seats of Finniss and Hammond. The electoral commission website shows Independent candidate Lou Nicholson leads incumbent Liberal candidate David Basham 5738 (55.1 per cent) to 4675 (44.9 per cent) with 40 per cent of the vote counted. Meanwhile Hammond shows Liberal incumbent Adrian Pederick narrowly ahead of Independent Airlie Keen 6297 (50.1 per cent) to 6278 (49.9 per cent) with 49.6 per cent of the count complete. Mr Manning said it could come down to pre polling and postal voting, however has shown voters were looking past the major parties. "I would not be surprised if the pre polling and postal voting favour the Liberal candidate, under the assumption that older people do use postal votes more and pre polling out of convenience to avoid the long line ups on election day," he said. "However this does show voters have been dutiful in looking beyond the major parties in Australia." The electoral commission warns that while most votes are counted on election night the postal votes, early votes and all other types of declaration votes are not counted until the week after polling day. Tens of thousands of early votes are transported to the central processing centre for voting and counting before being returned to each district's returning officer, while postal votes from across the state, country and the globe will be delivered to returning officers each day until this coming Saturday.

