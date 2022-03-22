news, local-news,

There have been some new upgrades to the facilities at Puckridge Park carried out by Port Lincoln City Council recently. The recent upgrades include the provision of a new single ambulant toilet facility, incorporating a parents room, with council stating the facility has been installed and it is due to open in the coming weeks after the final pavement is installed leading into the facility. Works to the facilities have included the structure itself as well as concrete slab, plumbing and electrical works with the paving still needing to be completed. The new facility complements the existing male and female amenities at the reserve, with the project having a total budget of $120 000, funded by the Federal Government's Local Community Roads and Infrastructure Program. There is an aspirational masterplan for Puckridge Park, however, there will be scaled implementation of the plans over coming years as and when funding becomes available.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/d9f5521c-2414-42c5-aa7e-272de8c3e1aa.jpg/r0_187_1728_1163_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg