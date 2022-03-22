news, local-news,

St Joesph's School student Thomas Wood has raised over $1600 through the 'World's Greatest Shave' fundraiser, going up and beyond his original goal of $1000. Through the fundraiser, Thomas shaved his head on Saturday at the Boston Bean after weeks of raising funds for cancer research and patient support. People who came along also had the opportunity to get their hair coloured after making a donation. Friends and family also took turns cutting Thomas' hair, with Ebony Stimson from EB and Style providing her services on the day. Cancer has touched the family directly, prompting Thomas to raise funds for the extremely important cause. Thomas' mother Rachel had a number of people to thank who donated their time and services, as well as family, friends and several community members who contributed with donations. "We would like to thank Richard and Sue Scott from Boston Bean for providing that space and Ebony for her help." "Donations came from lots of different places within the community and our family donated large sums. "My niece Georgia had Leukemia back when Thomas was a baby and she sent a message through to us thanking him for doing this and thanked us for all the 'Georgias' in the future."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/828f2de3-ba47-4397-96ca-3d006c72485d.jpg/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg