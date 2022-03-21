sport, local-sport,

MARCH 13 Sunday's Mixed Stableford competition was won by Ally Russell with 38 points, streets ahead of runner-up Trevor Durdin on 31. Rundowns went to two visitors, Andrew Clements from Cleve with 26 and Joe Clements from Mount Gambier on 24. MARCH 14 The Adelaide Cup public holiday competition attracted 20 players, with Tony Dragun winning with 36 stableford points from Daniel Brown on 35. He counted out Liz Weatherspoon and Brenton George was next with 34. MARCH 15 Tuesday's Twilight competition was won by Jeff Doyle with 21 points from Codey Marchesi on 20, on a countback - there were nine players. MARCH 16 Early steady rain and thunderstorms would have dampened the spirits of most players for Wednesday's men's competition but 39 hit off when conditions cleared. Sekol Farmed Tuna were the sponsors. There were plenty of good scores recorded, with Matt Parker winning A grade with 41 from Haydn Myers on 39. Juri Berzins also had 41 points to win B grade from Kane Williams 37, and Tony Manuel won C grade with 40 from Maurie Barry on 34. Rundowns went to Greg Hughes 37,Codey Marchesi 36 and Lindsay Gordon 34. NTP winners were Trevor Durdin (twice), Robert Proude, Codey Marchesi, Scott Lombe and Haydn Myers, and Matt Parker must have chipped out to score the solitary par-three birdie, on the 12th hole. MARCH 17 Sublime weather greeted the 24 Ladies on Thursday. They played a Stroke event, sponsored by the Grand Tasman Hotel. The weather was better that the scores, with Liz Weatherspoon winning with nett 73 from Jo Higgins 74. Rundowns went to Heather Darley 75 and Kay Freeth, Josie Bacchus and Rhondda Mayfield, all on 75. MARCH 19 Saturday was a perfect day for golf and 88 men and 16 women took advantage. There were four visitors, from Tea Tree Gully, Mount Gambier and Coffin Bay and the daily sponsors were EP Property Valuations - thinking of you, Andrew. With the only score over 40 stableford points, the A grade winner was Norm Marks with 41 from Codey Marchesi on 38. Peter Daniells "flicked" an easy 38 points to win B grade from Ben Jaensch 37, and Mark Rowett won C grade with 36 from Luke Gardner 35. Rundowns went to Peter Fare, Simon Bell, Scott Lombe and Rex Bichard on 37, and Grant Woods, David Wadey and Dylan Bell on 36. The women's winner was Heather Darley with 39 points from Sue Cotton 35. NTP winners were Graeme Charlton, Andrew Tiller, Chris Baird, Ryan Lack, Grant Woods and Matt Parker, and par-three birdies were scored by Graeme Charlton, Jarred Wait and Chris Baird. COMING EVENTS Pop-up Driving Range: President Dan Townsend and helpers will be running this again on Sunday, March 27 from 3pm from the first tee, $10 for a bucket of balls. Golf clubs available to borrow if needed. Sausage sizzle. Everyone welcome- let your friends know and encourage them to come along. Coaching available: Colin Nagle Golf Professional is available for private or group coaching session from now until April 6. He can be contacted on 0429 688 499.

