sport, local-sport,

PRELIMINARY FINAL Southern Eyre South 10/125 def by Charlton 8/126 Charlton are one step closer to winning a premiership in their centenary year after defeating Southern Eyre South by eight wickets in the preliminary final at Centenary Oval on Saturday. SES elected to bat first and lost a major wicket early as Ben Smith was caught behind by Dylan Dunn for a duck and while Liam O'Dea and Tom Morgan faced an effective Charlton attack, adding 25 runs together before O'Dea was caught for 15, SES at 2/27 after 11 overs. Roger Puckridge was brought to the crease and together with Morgan got SES past 50 despite some good bowling from the combined attack from Connor Madden, Luke Yancic and Nick Wright, before Jack Shanley was brought back in and bowled Morgan for 20. Puckridge continued to bolster the SES score with some good batting as Charlton continued to claim wickets with Ryan Siebert (3), Hamish Rowsell (6) and Eli Giddings (0) all caught out. Puckridge would continue on to the 42nd over when he was finally caught out by Dunn, making 48 off 93 balls. The last three overs saw the last three SES wickets fall with Damien Green (1), Will Charlton (5) and Archer Pertzel (5) dismissed to see SES all out on 125. For Charlton Ryan Cottrell was top wicket taker making the most of his four overs with 3/11 while Shanley (2/27), Yancic (2/24) and Trevor Matheson (2/18) were impressive and wicket keeper Dunn took four catches. Charlton got off to a better start, getting to 18 when their first wicket fell with Connor Madden caught behind for six, and then two overs later lost Dunn for 12. Yancic showed some good batting, however he would end up bowled by Charlton for 18, the next over would see Charlton catch Matheson for 10, Charlton at 4/55 after 15 overs. Charlton would lose one more wicket in Cottrell (5) before the partnership of Shanley and Wright got them into a match winning position as they would score a 41-run partnership off the bat which included two boundaries each, with a big six from Wright. Wright was finally caught by Smith for 16 while Green claimed Shanley lbw for 36, after 32 overs Charlton needed just 12 runs to win with three wickets in hand. Charlton lost one more wicket with Stephen Rees run out for a duck but Dylan Colman (8 n.o.) and James Fuss (4 n.o.) would score the winning runs over the next four overs to give their side a solid victory. For SES Will Charlton was top wicket taker with 3/25 off nine overs. With the club celebrating 100 years, Charlton will look to add the sweetest icing to its birthday cake with the club's first premiership since 2015/16. However before that happens Charlton must first overcome reigning premiers Tasman who will be formidable opponents. The grand final will be at Centenary Oval on Saturday from 12.30pm. Charlton will also feature in the B grade grand final against Wayback, which will be played at Poole Oval from 12.30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/2cbf9170-bb72-45c3-94b3-3aeb807a9f91.jpg/r810_361_3039_1620_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg