The latest Tunarama Ambassador Quest has come to a close as entrants presented the cheques to their chosen causes at the Tunarama office on Monday evening. Three of the four entrants in the 2022 Helping Hand Tunarama Ambassador Quest were on hand for the cheque presentations after they managed to raise more than $84,600. The highest fundraiser was Miss Matthew Flinders Care Services Rachel Vella, who presented her cheque for $29,058.05 to go towards a new wheelchair-accessible bus for the aged care facility. Miss Vella said it was sad to see her quest finally come to an end, but she felt proud of what she was able to accomplish. "It's great to actually be named highest fundraiser, it was a personal goal of mine and to give back to the community feels great," she said. Matthew Flinders Care Services chief executive officer Nikki Meredith expressed gratitude for the presentation of the funds and said Miss Vella had done an outstanding job throughout the quest. "She really worked hard in the community to raise the funds, she persevered, she was dedicated and a lot of her time was spent with sausage sizzles and cake stalls," she said. "We're very grateful for the money that's going towards the bus as well." Other presentations included Tunarama Ambassador Karen Fiegert presenting to the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Miss Southern Cross Austereo Kiah Wicks presenting to Mentally Fit EP. Miss Sharmaine Day Skin Care and Anti-Ageing Clinic Marlee Anderson was absent as were representatives of Port Lincoln RSL, which she raised money for. Lain Montgomerie accepted the donation on behalf of Mentally Fit EP and knows first hand about the work ambassadors put into raising funds during the quest, being a previous participant and winner herself. "It's an honour to be a beneficiary because you know the effort, not only that the entrant puts in but their family, their friends and the wider community," Mrs Montgomerie said. "I think all community groups are all as important as each other for whatever reason, so to be chosen is a privilege." The cheque presentation officially brings to a close the 2022 quest as now Port Lincoln Tunarama Inc now looks towards the 2023 event and the 2023 Ambassador Quest. Quest coordinator Hazel Manning said this group were a great group of entrants who truly worked hard. "It's a bit sad (to see it end) because they are a lovely group of people and if we get the same type of people of the same caliber it will another great quest," she said. Port Lincoln Tunarama Inc is now looking for people to join its committee as it rebuilds from COVID-19 but members say there are exciting times ahead. Anyone interested in being involved in Tunarama is encouraged to email info@tunarama.net.au or ring 8682 1300.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/841de841-0b0e-49b2-aadd-dfd05cc5d821.JPG/r333_467_6000_3669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg