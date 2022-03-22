sport, local-sport,

The Port Neill Tennis Association held their grand final on Friday, March 11 at Tumby Bay. The weather was sunny and calm, perfect weather for tennis, as Port Neill and Ungarra clashed for the juniors premiership. Port Neill had a very strong season being undefeated the whole way. Ungarra was in the first semi and continued to win the preliminary to secure their place in the grand final. Many of the sets were close during play but Port Neill came out on top winning 9 sets, 64 games to 3 sets, 38 games. Ashton Hartwig, Port Neill's number one, was a stand out during singles, hitting the ball hard and consistent to win his set 6-0. Teleah Turner from Tumby Bay X-rays won the award for the most games won during the season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/35c87e34-65c6-464a-a013-76458548c2ab.jpg/r57_170_3769_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg