DeMinaur take match by one game

sport, local-sport,

Port Lincoln Tennis Association junior competition had a sensational last minor round with a shuffling around of the ladder with top team dropping to third after losing by one games in an epic match. This week's matches are Stosur vs DeMinaur in a rematch on Thursday night in the elimination final. Djokovic will play Alcott on Saturday morning with the winners booking their spot in the grand final. Members are reminded to return raffle books to Julie or team managers or captains before the junior grand final. The junior grand final will be Saturday, April 2 which will be followed by the PLTA AGM at about 10.30am with junior presentation to follow with a shared lunch. Orange and green ball had their final hit out on the weekend with the players competing in a one point tournament with the winners Jahva Fauser and Ife Ekujumi. Encouragement awards for their efforts throughout the season went to Patrick Cooke and Ashlyn Green. JUNIOR TENNIS DeMinaur 6 sets 53 games def Stosur 6 sets 52 games With this a must win match for both teams DeMinaur needed to win to secure fourth spot and Stosur needing to win to secure top spot this match would proved to have everything. In the opening doubles Edward Kutny and Isabelle Townsend proved they are a solid combination winning their match in the tiebreak 7-4. This was well backed up by Javier Keatley and Finn Freeman who stepped up their games when needed to win 6-4. Stosur got their first set on the board through the efforts of Sebastian Clem and Cuba Vidov who dominated their opponents. DeMinaur took the early advantage with Talia Freeman and Lilly Freeman combining well to give their team a two set advantage going into the singles. This was where Stosur made a comeback with wins to Vanderwal, Clem, Hayman and Cuba Vidov all recording solid wins. Holly Bates done everything she could for her team when she dug deep to win in the tiebreak 7-4. DeMinaur not wanting to miss out on finals action got wins through Edward Kutny and Javier Keatley but the win of the night was Talia Freeman who dominated in her match and by doing so handed them the win by one game. McDonald's Best Player: Holly Bates Djokovic 7 sets 53 games def Federer 5 sets 45 games McDonald's Best Player: Will West Alcott 9 sets 62 games def Nadal 3 sets 88 games McDonald's Best Player: Estelle Gray FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED With finals starting this week matches are as follows Port Lincoln Dental will play Yumbah Aquaculture, McDonald's will play Bendigo Bank with the winners from both matches going into the grand final the following week. McDonald's 8 sets 82 games def Port Lincoln Dental 8 sets 74 games Best: Jayden Townsend Port Lincoln Boat Supplies 13 sets 87 games def Yumbah Aquaculture 3 sets Best: Henry Milic MEN'S MONDAY NIGHT In the first night of finals action Sportspower put in a solid performance to book their spot in next week's grand final against GPK Accounting. The Fresh Fish Place will play Eyre Eye Centre and Shepperd Building will verse Terry White Chemmart with EP Seafoods cooking the barbecue. Terry White Chemmart 5 sets 5 sets 28 games def EP Seafoods 1 set 13 games Best: Christopher Berryman The Fresh Fish Place 4 sets 32 games def Shepperd Building 2 sets 25 games Best: Ian Hawke Sportspower Superstore 5 sets 31 games def Eyre Eye Centre 1 set 12 games Best: Andrew Casanova

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jJsmL4xXZBFzAjutT57ZMg/e1e465eb-950f-4a73-b50f-7481684bc926.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg