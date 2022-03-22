news, local-news,

A small crowd on the Port Lincoln jetty were all in the mood for a melody, and a visiting piano player got them feeling alright with an impromptu performance on Monday evening. Peter Hacquoil of Mount Barker was visiting Port Lincoln after playing on another jetty at Whyalla last weekend during the UneARTh Festival. He said he decided to come down to visit Port Lincoln and while here put on a show A former professional busker, Mr Hacquoil said while he had played in metropolitan cities many times he loved to bring his piano out to regional areas, and even unconventional places like Island Lagoon near Pimba or down the Murray River. "The piano goes to different sorts of places, remote areas, country towns, cities and everywhere in between," he said. As much as 40 people heard Mr Hacquoil play at the end of the jetty as he played a medley of songs, from classical music to more modern tunes. Mr Hacquoil said it felt great to perform for the local audience, who showed their appreciation for his performance, and the sunset provided a suitable backdrop for the outdoor show. "It's always interesting when people come (to listen) because they start talking about their connection with the music itself, what it reminds them of and what they do," he said. "The people here have been so friendly." Local artist Karen Carr had communicated with Mr Hacquoil previously and was among those who enjoyed the performance on the jetty on Monday evening. "It was nice to meet him at last and I felt it was a beautiful gift he gave to Port Lincoln," she said. Mr Hacquoil moved on from Port Lincoln the following day but said he would be back in the future, so there's no telling when a repeat performance will take place.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/13a37280-a831-42e8-a226-4728eb62e509.JPG/r280_343_6000_3575_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg