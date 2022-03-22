sport, local-sport,

The last minor round of the Telstra PLFLW Competition was played last week with this year's grand finals now set for this coming Friday. The last round saw another half game format as teams played two games each consisting of two halves. Boston secured one final place after another close match against Mallee Park. After being seven points down at half time the Tigers rallied in the second half to kick 2.2 to the Peckerettes' 1.1 to salvage a draw. The Tigers then ended the minor round on a high note, securing the minor premiership with a four-goal win against Lincoln South, 4.6 (30) to 1.0 (6). It would come down to either Wayback or Mallee Park to book the remaining spot in the final. The Demons set themselves up nicely with a 58 point win against Marble Range. The Peckerettes then had their own strong win against Rangers, winning by 40 points however it would not be enough to overcome the percentage. Wayback just needed to win the last game against Lincoln South to book their spot and despite a good challenge from the Souths girls the Demons were too good, recording the win 3.3 (21) to 0.1 (1). This means Boston and Wayback will now play for the open grade premiership on the Port Lincoln High School oval at 6.40pm, with Mallee Park and Lincoln South to play in the third place game at 5.30pm. Boston will also feature in the under 16 grand final but will face a tough task against the undefeated Lincoln South at Centenary Oval at 5.40pm with Wayback v Mallee Park playing at 5.30pm. Wayback and Boston have been two of the strongest teams in the open grade this season, and after playing in the first open grade game of the season they now close it out in the grand final. Is a look at each team and some players to watch out for in the game. BOSTON Boston coach Michael Paech said the team will stick to their team game and have their structures in place ready for Wayback. "We will stick to that and play our own game, continue to do what we're doing," he said. "The best team on the day will win and hats off to Wayback with what they've done this year." Ash Dyer: A running midfielder with the x-factor to move the ball forward into attack. Really good skills, can take the running bounce and kick the long goals. Alex Lang: Dominant in the ruck throughout the competition, had been the go-to for opening up for the midfielders to get the run and carry going. Maddie Clifton: Midfield runner who goes in to get the ball and moves efficiently. Demi Clements: Power forward for Boston, amongst the competition's leading goal kickers with great goal sense. Sarah Watherston: Should be back in again, has a wealth of knowledge from years of playing in Adelaide, great defender with run off half back. WAYBACK Wayback coach Todd McShane said the side would look to work together as one unit with each player making a contribution. "The beautiful thing about our team is we get a relatively even contribution from every player," he said. "I feel confident that if everyone contributes and works as one, then we'll give it a fair shake on final night." Holly Wiseman: Captain who is a really highly skiller onballer and works hard in the contests. Brooke Moore: A really versatile player who can play in the midfield, up forward or in defence. Has proven to be an integral part of the team. Victoria Gregory: One of the hardest ball winners in the team, loves tackling and the contest and is an in-and-under onballer. M'Hiret Otto: Gives great run through the middle and provides great drive, lifts her team with her efforts and can move forward to kick goals. Sarah Stringer: Can go a little unnoticed but regarded as the best defender in the side, a good clean mark and an excellent kick.

