news, local-news,

A charity ride across Eyre Peninsula is bringing together different people from across the community, including footy rivals to help support some of our youngest and oldest residents. The 'Treasure Life Ride' will take place on April 1 which will see 15 riders and 12 support staff go on a 640km journey across Eyre Peninsula to raise money and awareness for Ronald McDonald House Charities and Matthew Flinders Home. The ride will start from Port Lincoln on April 2 and will head to Ceduna, Streaky Bay, Wudinna, Cleve and Cummins before finishing back in Port Lincoln on April 7. Among the riders will be Glen Schreiber, Christian Dorward and Carl Semmler, who are usually rivals on the footy field playing for Marble Range, Boston and Tasman respectively. Mr Schreiber said his family knew first hand the benefit of Ronald McDonald House. "About just over a year ago my youngest daughter Sadie was born prematurely with a few complications and we were lucky enough to stay in Ronald McDonald House (Adelaide) for 10 weeks," he said. "It was a huge relief, the support they showed for the whole family was unreal." Mr Schreiber said it was a great cause to get behind and to see some people he had been used to playing against join him on the ride showed how it was a cause everyone in the community could get behind. Mr Dorward who will be joining him on the ride said he was excited to take part. "The community and everyone has really banded together well, we've had fantastic donations and sponsorship," he said. On top of supporting Ronald McDonald House, half of the money raised will go towards Matthew Flinders Home to continue its services for the aged population of Port Lincoln and Eyre Peninsula. Chairperson Steve Kemp will be involved as support and said with the increasing demand for aged care and accommodation it was great to see this support happen. "Port Lincoln has got one of the highest percentages of aged people in the state because people are retiring here or moving to be closer to their kids who have moved here too," he said. "We've still got more than 30 on the waiting list so there's a high need and demand because people can't stay in their own home and we've got to find accommodation for them." McDonald's Port Lincoln owner Tony Baj will take part in the ride and said the name 'Treasure Life' refers to how all lives were precious, whether it was young or old. "The alliance with Matthew Flinders Home has really opened up our networks for fundraising and has also opened up the awareness that Matthew Flinders is a not for profit organisation and community owned," he said. The ride will include function events at each stop along the way, first at Ceduna Foreshore Hotel Motel on April 2, Streaky Bay Hotel on April 3, Central Eyre United Football Club in Wudinna on April 4, at Cleve Hotel Motel on April 5, at Cummins Hotel on April 6 and finally at Port Lincoln Hotel on April 7. Mr Baj said the hotels and pubs have been great support, as well as Foodland SA who have donated $5000 towards the ride on top of food for breakfast and lunches along the ride. He said thanks went to all local businesses who have supported the ride or provided items for silent auctions. Anyone wanting to donate towards the cause is encouraged to donate into the 'Treasure Life Ride' account, number: 246427 BSB: 035-067. Anyone wanting to attend any of the functions along the ride are encouraged to contact their local venue.

