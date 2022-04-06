news, local-news,

The exciting and creative SALT Festival will make a splash from Friday. Featuring art, innovation, culture, environment, science and well-being - the festival is a platform for all that is possible. The festival will open with the launch of signature exhibitions by local artists Jack Davies and United We Made It. Friday night will heat up with internationally-acclaimed acrobatic troupe Gravity and Other Myths, bringing their gritty, high-energy show, A Simple Space. The 10-day program offers more than 80 events to delight, captivate and excite audiences with a variety of music, workshops, cabaret and comedy. The festival hub, The SALT Shaker, located at the Nautilus Arts Centre in Port Lincoln, will feature a line-up of acts throughout the season including the critically-acclaimed children's favourite, The Alphabet of Awesome, Songwriters in the Round featuring nine local composers, feature exhibition Sojourn Through the Sand by Jack Davies and Expressing Me by United We Made It, and finally, award-winning cabaret artist Carla Mattiazzo will unveil her new show Period. The program will be capped with an incredible one-night rock show, SALT Stage, featuring acts headlined by Neo-soul, Australian Blues Award winners, Kings and Associates and Triple J Unearthed High winner, George Alice. Chairman of team SALT Jack Ritchie said the group felt "privileged" to be staging the program with a range of "wonderful" local and visiting acts. "Just like 2021, we will be sticking to the recommended Covid-19 guidelines to make sure that everyone is safe," he said. "We hope everyone sees what the Eyre Peninsula and South Australia has to offer." The festival was called off in 2020, but successfully returned in 2021 with SALT set to have a range of local and visiting acts. Based around art and science, the festival released its program for this year's event. Festival co-ordinator Eliza Wuttke outlined what crowds can expect this year. "It is a celebration of art, innovation, creativity and culture and we are excited to showcase our contributors to the program and give people the chance to experience what the Eyre Peninsula has to offer," she said. The festival will feature at various Eyre Peninsula venues, with art exhibitions, workshops, circus acts, music, cabaret comedy and more from April 22 to May 1. South Australia's premier acrobatic and physical theatre company, Gravity and Other Myths, will be performing two shows on Friday at SALT - the award winning circus act has performed in 32 countries, and they will be performing two shows on April 22. There will be shows suitable for people of all ages, ranging from late-night cabaret shows to the award-winning family friendly "science theatre" show, The Alphabet of Awesome Science. There will be a variety of music acts performing, with Songwriters in The Round featuring local and visiting artists performing live, a visit from Cuban trumpeter, Lazaro Numa in Sabor a Cuba, who is offering a workshop as well as performing with his three-piece band. A number of locals will be involved in the festival, including performance events, workshops, yoga and free self-guided activities. One of the local groups involved will be the Port Lincoln Art Group with members excited to be offering its event En Plein Air on Sunday, April 24. The event is set to be an outdoor painting challenge, with participants meeting at ArtEyrea. in Mortlock Tce Port Lincoln, at 9.30am - prizes will be awarded to first and second.

Huge range of entertainment at 2022 SALT festival