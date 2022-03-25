news, local-news,

The Eyre Peninsula's art and science festival SALT has released its program for this year's event. The festival did not run in 2020, however, it had success in its return in 2021, with SALT set to have a range of local and visiting acts. SALT Festival co-coordinator Eliza Wuttke outlined what attendees can expect at SALT this year. "SALT Festival is a celebration of art, innovation, creativity and culture and we are excited to showcase our contributors to the program for SALT Festival 2022 and give people the chance to experience what the Eyre Peninsula has to offer," Ms Wuttke said. SALT will be featuring at different venues across the Eyre Peninsula, with art exhibitions, workshops, circus acts, music, cabaret comedy and more from April 22-May 1. South Australia's premier acrobatic and physical theatre company, Gravity and Other Myths, will be performing two shows on Friday April 22 at SALT - the award winning circus act has performed in 32 countries, and they will be performing 2 shows on Friday 22nd April. There will be shows suitable for people of all ages, ranging from late night cabaret shows to the award-winning family friendly 'science theatre' show, The Alphabet of Awesome Science. There will be a variety of music acts performing, with Songwriters in The Round featuring local and visiting artists performing live, a visit from Cuban trumpeter, Lazaro Numa in Sabor a Cuba, who is offering a workshop as well as performing with his three-piece band. A number of locals will be involved in the 2022 SALT Festival, including performance events, workshops, yoga and free self-guided activities. One of the local groups involved will be The Port Lincoln Art Group, with members excited to be offering its event 'En Plein Air' as part of the festival on Sunday April 24. The event is set to be an outdoor painting challenge, with participants meeting at ArtEyrea 25 Mortlock Tce Port Lincoln at 9:30am - prizes will be awarded to first and second. The art group held a successful event at last year's SALT Festival in a similar format - more details on this event have been published on SALT website - people can ring Beth Hammond, Publicity officer on 0447887630 for more information. Chair of team Salt Jack Ritchie said the team felt "privileged" to be putting on SALT Festival program with a range of "wonderful" local and visiting acts. "Just like 2021, we will be sticking to the recommended Covid-19 guidelines to make sure that everyone is safe," Mr Ritchie said. "We hope everyone enjoys this year's festival and sees what the Eyre Peninsula and SA has to offer." Festival organisers said there will be more acts to add to the list in the coming weeks, and people can hear the latest announcements at @SALTFestival on Social Media or sign up to e-news on SALT Festival Website. Tickets will be available at www.saltfestival.com.au

Huge range of entertainment at 2022 SALT festival