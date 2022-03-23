news, local-news,

Works have started on the Port Lincoln foreshore upgrade with all elements to be in place and complete by the end of next year. The $7.28 million Port Lincoln Foreshore Project Concept Plan was adopted in June last year following a period of public consultation. The five main elements of the project are a nature, adventure and junior play space, Parnkalla Trail and seawall repair and upgrades, jetty upgrade and activation, an upgrade foreshore plaza area and a new activity zone. Works began on March 21 as the council engaged Kym Clarke Construction, partnering with Karl's Excavation, to complete early demolition works of the 'town square' dias on the foreshore to make way for the new foreshore play space. Council chief executive officer Matthew Morgan said detailed design for the play space had been completed and was currently out to select tender which closes on April 1. "We are hoping that the successful company will be able to commence construction of the play space during April, in the meantime the site will remain fenced off," he said. "While we are hopeful that the play space will be completed by September, this will depend on the supply of labour, materials and equipment." Mr Morgan said design of works to the seawall and path along the foreshore were progressing and council was aiming to invite tenders for these works in June. He said detailed design of the foreshore plaza would begin in April with works expected to start later this year and into 2023. Meanwhile a functional and technical brief is beging developed for the upgrade and activation of the town jetty while design work for the activity zone will start in 2023. "All stages of the foreshore project need to be completed by November 2023 and as discussed, each element has a different timeline," he said. "There is likely to be some disruption to public use of foreshore facilities but we will minimise this as much as possible. "Council is committed to communicating with the community about upcoming works and reduce inconvenience, where possible." The project is co-funded with $3.64 million from the South Australian Government's Local Government Infrastructure Partnerships Program. The council has employed a project management staff for the project and appointed a design team led by WAX Design.

