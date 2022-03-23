Discover What's On across Eyre Peninsula

Saturday Dance Anglican Hall Dance Enjoy dancing on Saturday, March 26 in the Anglican Parish Hall, Port Lincoln, starting at 7.30pm. BYO thermos and supper. All welcome. COVID-19 restrictions apply. Snap shot of year Port Lincoln Camera Club Camera Club AGM on Monday, March 28 at 6.45pm in Senior Citizens Building. Award presentations as well as election of office bearers, followed by general meeting. Visit club's Facebook page for more details. Nutrition focus EP Parkinson's Support Group Meeting next Tuesday, March 29 at Grand Tasman Hotel Meeting Room (near reception) at 10.30am, make it a day and stay for lunch. Share your nutritional thoughts, what foods assist or react with your symptoms or drugs. Also information will be presented on a Parkinson's nurse, upcoming 'Insight' programme and an overview of the Tasmanian Trail Ride fundraiser. All welcome. Contact 0438269502 or 0427642421 for more info. Outing to the Attic Ladies Probus Club There will be a special outing on Tuesday March 29 with a visit to Annabel's Attic at Warrow Road, Cummins, $3 entry. Lunch afterwards at the Cummins Hotel. Please indicate your interest at the AGM or phone Leonore on 0437887441. Carpooling available. Prostate support Prostate Cancer Support Group A further discussion forum on prostate cancer will be held on Friday, April 1 at the Grand Tasman Hotel Meeting Room from 5.30-7pm with refreshments available and meals following the meeting. Prostate cancer specialist nurse Ellisa Bayly will be guest speaker. For more contact Ross Sharrad 0439282242. Weight Watchers return SA Weight Watchers meeting South Australian Weight Watchers meeting resumes on April 4 at Kirton Bowling Club, Cook Street, Mondays 9am-11am. New members welcome. Phone Helen 0400629520.

