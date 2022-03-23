Many options for anglers

community,

Here's what was biting and where. WEST COAST There were plenty of reports from Venus Bay this week. King George whiting were slow with lots of undersized fish landed, but to make up for that there are some very big squid, big snook, salmon and garfish. Streaky Bay had similar reports, but had a better run with the whiting. Offshore from Elliston is still producing good numbers of kingfish, nannygai and gummys. COFFIN BAY Lots of undersized King George whiting were reported. Better options to chase are tommies, garfish, snook and salmon. Goolwa cockles are still the better bait for the KGWs with some razorfish or pilchard berley. For chasing gummys be prepared with plenty of rigs, as there are lots of rays throughout the bay. Farm Beach continues its good run, blue swimmer crabs, King George whiting, garfish, snook and squid were all reported. Krause Rock has seen tuna to 17kg landed and salmon to 6kg. Good news for those entering the salmon comp as there are big fish in the area hopefully heading in to the local beaches. Kingfish, samson fish, tuna and nannygai have been reported in good numbers around Rocky, Greenly, The Hummocks and Reef Head. There have also been some big blue morwong, gummys and a few School sharks caught around the reefs. PORT LINCOLN King George whiting have been reported in good numbers around Thistle, North Shore, Taylors and Louth. Proper Bay has struggled this week for whiting and squid, but blue swimmer crabs, garfish, slimey mackerel and big tommies have given anglers from shore and boats plenty of options. For chasing squid try along the North Shore, Louth or around Boston Island. Small jigs with a bright UV body have worked well on overcast days. North Shields jetty has had some good garfish, snook and squid caught late in the afternoons around the high tide and dusk. The Wharf has seen plenty of salmon between 0.5 and 1kg caught on metal lures, slimey mackerel and squid are also there in good numbers most of the day. Bluefin tuna have been reported between 9-24kg between the tuna farms and Thistle Island and out to Rosalind Shoal. Most fish are being caught trolling skirts or divers, but a few good fish have been caught on pilchards. Plenty of pilchard berley is the key there. Offshore has seen some nice bags of nannygai, some big blue morwong, kingfish and samson fish. The Cabbage Patch has been the pick of the offshore spots when the weather allows boaties to get out wide. TUMBY BAY King George whiting at the Group continue their good run of big fish. Goolwa cockles and local squid have been best baits. There are also big squid, snook and garfish out there. Yellowfin whiting have been reported moving up and down some of the local beaches and they are taking surface lures and baits. The jetty has some good sized squid, garfish, tommies and snook. The fishing is generally better late in the afternoon around the high tide. COWELL Blue swimmer crabs, yellowfin whiting, garfish and snook have been reported in the harbour.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/6650e76b-56d7-4db7-9bfb-004faefcd530.jpeg/r0_41_4032_2319_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg