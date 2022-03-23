news, local-news,

Launch service provider, Southern Launch, and Engineers Australia signed a service level agreement with the aim of "propelling" the careers of the company's Engineering team. All Southern Launch Engineers will be provided with Engineers Australia membership through the agreement, enabling them to access its library of engineering journals and technical resources. The agreement will also provide Southern Launch Engineers the opportunity to be recognised through its annual awards programs. Southern Launch engineers can now apply for Chartered status through the partnership agreement. Southern Launch General Manager Infrastructure, Andrew Curran, was named as the 2021 Professional Engineer of the Year (South Australia) by Engineers Australia. Mr Curran made a comment on the new agreement, outlining how it will benefit those involved. "The agreement between Southern Launch and Engineers Australia will drive recognition for our team's innovations and accomplishments, while demonstrating Southern Launch's strive for excellence to the global profession," Mr Curran said. "Being a member of EA has assured success within my own career, and I'm excited to see this agreement give Southern Launch Engineers the same opportunity for success in their own careers." Engineers Australia General Manager South Australia Lauran Huefner said the organisation was "delighted" to partner with Southern Launch. "Chartered credentials are internationally benchmarked and recognised, demonstrating that Australian engineers are at the global forefront and meet world-class competency standards. "At a time when more states are moving to mandate engineer registration, achieving Chartered status demonstrates an extra level of commitment to achieving best practice. Southern Launch entering into this agreement indicates the importance of standards, such as Charted, to the emerging civil space sector."

Southern Launch and Engineers Australia sign service level agreement