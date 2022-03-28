news, local-news,

PhD Charles Sturt University student Linda Wirf seeking male and female farmers from the Eyre Peninsula to participate in a one-hour phone interview before the end of April as part of her study. Ms Wirf's research will work to assist farmers in creating a space for transformation in agriculture practice by including women's knowledge and perspectives. The student has an extensive history around the notion of a woman farmer, undertaking a mission with her research to ensure being a woman farmer becomes "the norm" throughout society. Ms Wirf is in the process of completing her PhD 'Beyond adoption: gendered knowledges in agricultural practice change in Australia,' receiving assistance through a scholarship from the Cooperative Research Centre for High Performance Soils labelled as the Soil CRC. She was able to expand on her knowledge of gender roles while working on her master's degree with Anmatyerre women in Central Australia, understanding the reasons behind why it is important to include men and women's opinions on conservation and resource management. Ms Wirf's mother grew up on a dairy farm in Orroroo, South Australia, with the student spending a significant part of her life on the farm, mentioning the concept of a female farmer is part of her "history and psyche." "I have experienced many of the phenomena that impact farmers and their land management decisions, including bushfires, drought, floods, isolation, feral animals and invasive weeds," Ms Wirf said. "My interest in this research is shaped in my belief in the need to change agriculture to be more regenerative and environmentally sustainable and I believe that women farmers have a key role to play in this transition." The participants from the local region who become involved will be interviewed about how they farm and how they make decisions about farm management, with the interviews taking place over a phone call or via Zoom - all information will be confidential. Ms Wirf will also ask them about participation in agriculture events and what types of activities farmers attend. "Farmers are increasingly challenged by environmental issues, like climate change and soil degradation, resulting in a loss of agricultural productivity," she continued. "Co-creation of knowledge with women and men will promote innovation and expand the framework for practice change." Ms Wirf is based at Charles Sturt with co-supervision from Southern Cross University. For more information or to be a part of this study, contact Ms Wirf on lwirf@csu.edu.au.

