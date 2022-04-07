news, local-news,

A forum involving the Eyre Peninsula Crows Supporters group and Adelaide Football Club officials took place at the Ravendale Sporting Complex on March 23. Crows officials and coaches including chairman John Olsen, chief executive Tim Silvers, club engagement executive Sam Jacobs and assistant coach Scott Burns covered a variety of topics. Mr Olson updated group members on how the club worked around COVID restrictions and how they will continue to tackle challenges heading into the season. The club said it would be working to reengage with all its members and supporters, with Mr Olson also updating those in attendance on the different sites the club is looking at for its new clubrooms. Officials spoke about the player's protocols, the club's latest draftees and the new coaches as well as the basis of its culture. Group members and the club discussed potentially running coaching clinics in country areas for junior footballers and holding AFL games in the region. Members expressed how pleased they were to see a SANFL game being hosted by Whyalla in July, with the group planning to travel up in a bus to attend. Mr Jacobs outlined the purpose of the visit with The Times prior to the forum. "We come over here to spend time with our regional supporter groups - we are very fortunate at the Crows that we do have a lot of regional supporters," he said. "I think it is important, especially as a team based in the city that we get out and show our presence in regional areas and actually show that we do have a genuine care and genuine interest. "They (regional supporters) have been a big part of our history right from day one." He said the club will work to ensure all its members and partners feel valued by the club. "I think it is easy to say that when you stay in Adelaide but the best way to show that is actually coming out to these areas and being here in person and showing your appreciation with nights like tonight," he added. Eyre Peninsula Crows Supporter Group president Jan Regan said she was pleased to see 40 people in attendance. "It was fantastic to see a group from the Tasman Football Club including president Ros Daniels, who was presented with a 2021 football signed by the complete Men's Squad," Ms Regan said. "This was for their support to the Eyre Peninsula Crows Supporter Group during two junior football clinics held in June and November 2021, with visiting Crows players Ben Keays and Harry Schoenberg, plus retired ruckman Sam Jacobs. "Graham Johncock who is a past player for Adelaide and now president of Mallee Park Football Club attended and caught up with the club officials as did president of Marble Range Football Club Tim Davis." Ms Regan mentioned she has a role on the Crows' engagement committee, with the committee comprising of males and females of different ages and ethnicity groups. "Any members who have any problems goes to one of those people - we meet with John and Tim and other members of the Adelaide Football Club," she said. "A lot of things are taken back to them from supporters and then they give us the feedback and we bring that back to the supporters and the members."

