Port Lincoln Cricket Association awarded its best players for 2021/22 at its presentation evening on Wednesday with Tasman's Andrew Frick picking up a swag of awards including A grade's top honour. The association held its presentation evening at the Port Lincoln Hotel, which included an appearance from a special guest, former Australian cricketer Rodney Hogg. In the A grade awards it was a big night for Frick, winning his third Most Valuable Player award on 801 points, 239 ahead of runner up Ben Smith of Southern Eyre South. On top of this Frick also won awards for best bowling aggregate (21 wickets), best batting average (456 runs at 38) and best batting aggregate (456 runs). For Frick this season has been dedicated to a friend from the United Kingdom, who died suddenly last year from meningitis. "I spent time in the UK and we played together and he also came out to Australia," he said. "I loved playing cricket with him and every game (this season) I mention his name every time before I went out to play." Frick said while the season had not been his greatest in terms of total runs and wickets, he had a consistent year and was happy with how it all went. While he finished runner up, it was also a big night for Smith as he was named as one of the two newest life members, alongside Lincoln South's Craig Reidy. Smith's career has included more than 300 games, 17 times Henderson Shield representative and captain for four years, Australian Country Nationals player for eight years and two time All Australian Country captain. "I had no idea it was coming, it's a big honour to be a life member," Smith said. Reidy first played in Port Lincoln in 1989/90 and during his career had racked up more than 1200 runs and taken more than 250 wickets. He said it was "very rewarding" to receive this acknowledgement after many years of playing cricket. In the B grade count Tod River's Daljeet Batth took top honours with 723 points, finishing just two ahead of Southern Eyre South's Troy Dunn to win the MVP. Batth also won best bowling aggregate for his 24 wickets. In Colts Tasman's Marlie Fauser capped off a great year by winning the MVP on 492 points, five ahead of runner up Tyrese Sincock of Charlton. Fauser also won for best batting aggregate with 272 runs. It was a big night for the Fauser family as Marlie's brother Bodhi Fauser was named Best Under 21 player in the A grade and his father Jason Fauser was awarded for best batting aggregate in B grade with 374 runs. All three made their grades' respective Teams of the Year. It was also a big night for Charlton, celebrating 100 years this year the club took out the Club Championship in a year it made grand finals in all grades and won the Twenty20 premiership. Hogg, who talked to the audience about moments in his cricket career, said it was one of the best functions he had been a part of. "There's a lot of passion in this room and hopefully Port Lincoln can produce a test cricketer, whether it be male or female," he said. A GRADE Most Valuable Player: Andrew Frick (Tasman, 801 points) Runner Up: Ben Smith (Southern Eyre South, 562 points) Best Under 21: Bodhi Fauser (Tasman, 402 points) Batting aggregate: Andrew Frick (Tasman, 456 runs) Batting average: Andrew Frick (Tasman, 456 runs at 38) Bowling aggregate: Andrew Frick (Tasman, 21 wickets) Bowling average: Liam O'Dea (Southern Eyre South, 19 wickets at 5.84) Wicket Keeper of the Year: Matt James (Tasman, 13 dismissals - 10 catches/3 stumpings) and Hamish Rowsell (Southern Eyre South, 13 dismissals - 9 catches, 4 stumpings). Team of the Year Andrew Frick (Tasman) - 801 Ben Smith (Southern Eyre South) - 562 Liam O'Dea (Southern Eyre South) - 479 Luke Yancic (Charlton) - 426 Bodhi Fauser (Tasman) - 402 Tom Morgan (Southern Eyre South) - 400 Tim Wiseman (Tod River) - 389 Nick O'Leary (Tod River) - 388 Jaiden Jude (Tasman) - 388 Jack Shanley (Charlton) - 384 James Stockham (Tasman) - 373 Nick Wright (Charlton) - 337 B GRADE Most Valuable Player: Daljeet Batth (Tod River, 723 points) Runner up: Troy Dunn (Southern Eyre South, 721 points) Best Under 21: Brodie Drewitt (Lincoln South, 480 points) Batting aggregate: Jason Fauser (Tasman, 374 runs) Batting average: Ryan Murphy (Charlton, 300 runs at 42.86) Bowling aggregate: Daljeet Batth (Tod River, 24 wickets) Bowling average: Lachlan Lang (Charlton, 17 wickets at 9.76) Wicket Keeper of the Year: Vladimir Kurovec (Tod River, 24 dismissals - 17 catches/7 stumpings) Team of the Year Daljeet Batth (Tod River) - 723 Troy Dunn (Southern Eyre South) - 721 Abhisar Gumber (Tod River) - 597 Aaron Sincock (Charlton) - 523 Craig Reidy (Lincoln South) - 508 Michael Bilney (Charlton) - 490 Brodie Drewitt (Lincoln South) - 480 Jamie Fewster (Tasman) - 472 Paul Bell (Tod River) - 435 Jason Fauser (Tasman) - 434 Richard Dawe (Tasman) - 423 Garrin Metcalf (Lincoln South) - 408 COLTS Most Valuable Player: Marlie Fauser (Tasman, 492 points) Runner up: Tyrese Sincock (Charlton, 487 points) Rising Stars: Zade Hearfield (Charlton), Caid Kemp (Lincoln South), Chelsea Shepperd (Southern Eyre South), Austin Clem (Tasman), Cooper Mullins (Tod River), Robert Kammermann (Wayback) Batting aggregate: Marlie Fauser (Tasman, 272 runs) Batting average: Archie Aldridge (Tod River, 228 at 57) Bowling aggregate: Dominic Gray (Charlton, 14 wickets) Bowling average: Seth Schlink (Charlton, 11 wickets at 4.45) Wicket Keeper of the Year: Kade Mullins (Tod River, 8 dismissals - 7 catches/1 stumping)

