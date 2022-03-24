news, local-news,

Organisers behind the Port Lincoln Show are committed to bring the event back in its traditional form for the first time in three years, however it is inviting community members to help make it and future shows happen. Following a meeting of the Eyre Peninsula Shows Association former Port Lincoln Show president and organiser Peter Hughes has confirmed Eyre Peninsula shows will proceed in 2022. With this news the local show committee annual general meeting has been set for April 11 in the Show Pavilion at Port Lincoln Racecourse to consider a date for this year's event. The committee is also seeking new membership and office bearers as some committee members, including the current secretary/treasurer, will be retiring. A committee spokesperson said this was an opportunity for community members to make a direct contribution to a long running, valued event that involved competitions, family fun and a showcase of local talent. "However like all such events they depend on local volunteers to bring it about," the spokesperson said. "It is the hope of the committee that Port Lincoln can follow the Cummins community lead where some fresh membership has taken up the challenge of keeping local shows in place." The spokesperson said this presented a chance for younger community members to shape the future of the show. "Its viability and continuity is dependent on gaining new membership and involvement in organising the show. "While much of the work is voluntary, there are honoraria available for official positions, attendance at the AGM or willingness to join the organising group will indicate how much the show is valued." The last full Port Lincoln Show was held in 2019 and was seen as a big success and the committee will look to bring it back bigger and better with more entertainment and introduced activities. Anyone interested in being involved is invited to contact the show committee at info@portlincolnshow.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/b2301f4c-e456-452c-b301-45bdc008d662.JPG/r0_97_5893_3427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg