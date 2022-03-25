Port Lincoln Times Flashback Friday: 2004 | GALLERY

news, local-news,

Flashback Friday time is here again where we look back at past images that featured in the Port Lincoln Times. This week we are going back nearly 20 years to feature photos that appeared throughout March, 2004. Who can you see amongst this week's photos? MORE FLASHBACKS: Later this year we will have a federal election and in 2004 there was another, which saw Prime Minister John Howard re-elected after defeating Labor candidate Mark Latham. Australian TV viewers bid farewell to Burke's Backyard after 18 seasons while a staple of before-school viewing came to an end with Cheez TV airing for the last time in 2004. Australia celebrated success at the Oscars as filmmaker Adam Elliot won Best Animated Short Film for his stop motion short Harvie Krumpet. NOTE: This gallery may contain images of deceased Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander persons and may cause distress to those communities.

