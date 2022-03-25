news, local-news,

Cleve District Council is putting its hand up to settle Ukrainian refugees coming into Australia under the federal government's Humanitarian Settlement Program. Since February 23 the Department of Home Affairs has granted about 4500 visas, mostly temporary, to Ukrainian residents as well as hundreds more to Ukrainians abroad as the country continues to feel the effects from an invasion by Russian forces. As of March 19 more than 800 visa holders have arrived in Australia with more expected to arrive every day. The council has announced it would look to work with the department, the Commonwealth Coordinator-General for Migrant Services and the Ukrainian-Australian community to ensure those arriving from Ukraine are helped out during their stay in Australia. Cleve mayor Phil Cameron said recent announcements by Renascor to move forward with its local Siviour graphite mine and Photon Energy building a large low-cost solar-plus-storage energy farm, the region would need additional labor to work and live in the area. He said the council would welcome and embrace all those fleeing war in Ukraine. "There's a big humanitarian crisis over there and anything we can do to help out will be a fantastic result," he said. "We know Ukraine is a big producer of farming produce and is home to smart hi-tech workers. "We could use those smarts, skills and hard working families here in the Cleve district." The Humanitarian Settlement Program helps temporary humanitarian visa holders to find long-term accommodation, access Medicare, enrol children in school and access other relevant social support services. While housing had been an issue for areas including Cleve, Mr Cameron said the council was looking at solutions. "Housing is an issue across the state so we're working on a solution here in Cleve to bring new housing in our community, whether it's temporary housing or long term housing," he said. Meanwhile the Australian Government has announced further Ukrainian support by progressing outstanding visa applications from Ukraine nationals as a priority across all visa categories as well as automatic visa extensions for six months for those in Australia who have a visa expiring up to June 30 this year.

