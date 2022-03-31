news, local-news,

An Aboriginal businessman is looking to gain a further foothold at home on the Eyre Peninsula while also inspiring other Indigenous men to go out and attempt their own business goals. Tyson Richards established his business Brenntech Contracting in Western Australia eight years ago, servicing a lot of mining sites around the Kalgoorlie and goldfields areas with services including tyre fitting, haulage and other services. However it was a journey of adversity to get where he is today, years before starting his business he had to overcome physical challenges following an altercation when he was a teenager. On New Years Eve in Kalgoorlie in 2006/07, Mr Richards was invovled in an assault which put him into a coma. Suffering from severe head injuries and brain damage he went through a year of rehabilitation in Adelaide before returning to Port Lincoln. Having to learn to walk and talk again, Mr Richards said there was great strain on his and his family's wellbeing. He would overcome his challenges and would eventually start his own business, though he said it was pretty daunting to start with. Mr Richards said had some personal inspiration through its name, which prompted him to keep going. "My business is named after my son Brennan, as well as my father the late Brenton Richards," he said. "It kept me going for a long time, every time it was hard and I felt like giving up, it was the name that kept me going." After becoming established in Western Australia Mr Richards has moved back to Port Lincoln and is now attempting to become more established. At the moment he is focusing on getting his name out in the community and looking for apprenticeship and investment opportunities, but is hoping also to link with the local Indigenous population. Mr Richards said he wanted to engage with othe Indigenous males in the community and inspire others to start businesses of their own. "I know as an indigenous male how hard it can be to find these opportunities," he said. "I will look to engage with the local Indigenous population and provide opportunities for employment and skills development." As for his own ongoing journey, he said he was determined to keep moving forward. "When I think about it, I think when I do things I just put one foot in front of the other and get it done," he said.

