Eyre Peninsula will be a destination for food lovers in late April and early May with a number of Tasting Australia events organised throughout the region. Each year events are organised for Tasting Australia across South Australia, providing people with not just great meals but great food experiences. The Eyre Peninsula has long been known as a food destination and this year will host five events throughout the region. The Line and Label Restaurant will host one of the events, encouraging the South Australian community to have a taste of what the Eyre Peninsula has to offer on May 5. The event will feature five courses prepared with local produce, much of it sourced on site with each dish matched with wines from Peter Teakle Wines, on top of local gin and beer selections. The restaurant is working towards a "paddock to plate" experience, utilising its local vegetable garden and greenhouse for its dishes. Under recently-appointed executive chef Mark Jensen, the restaurant had recently been awarded the Australian Good Food Guide's Chef Hat and the Reader's Choice Award. Mr Jensen said as a chef it was exciting to be based in Port Lincoln, Australia's seafood capital, and to work with so many local suppliers and incredible local produce. "We are thrilled to be involved with Tasting Australia, and can't wait for people to come and experience the incredible produce we have here," he said. Streaky Bay will once again play host to a Tasting Australia event with the 'A Taste of Streaky Bay: Long Table Lunch on the Bay' event at the Streaky Bay Hotel Motel on May 1. Hosted by Streaky Bay Tourism and Business Association in conjunction with the National Wine Centre of Australia, the event will see five courses prepared by the centre's award winning chef Steven Clark. Each dish will be paired with a premium SA wine, selected from the wine centre's sommelier. Association president Lyn Finch said the menu would not just feature seafood but would be a showcase of the region's "slow food", which includes lamb, pork, beef, honey and grains raised within the district. "When you look at our town, our community, we're not the biggest on EP but in terms of what we can do it's the best because there's an attention to detail and the community works together really well," she said. Ms Finch said the event was expected to sell out with people coming from as far as Northern Territory, Canberra and Victoria for it. Further up the coast Ceduna Foreshore Hotel Motel will host its own event with 'Meet the EP @ The Ceduna Foreshore' on May 6. After hosting an event last year the hotel will once again shine a spotlight on local produce including Smoky Bay oysters, whiting from the fish processors at Thevenard, Venus Bay prawns and local lamb and beef, as well as Dog Fence Honey and spirits from Flinders Gin and Coffin Bay Spirits. The event will also provide a chance for people to catch up with local producers. Hotel head chef Brontey Michell said it was always good to showcase local produce, as well as attract people out to see the sights of the West Coast. He said the event provided a chance for people to catch up with local suppliers and enjoy some great local food. One other event will see people experience seafood around the Coffin Bay area with 'Tasting Australia Airlines: Coffin Bay' on April 30 and May 1. Flying in from Adelaide visitors will get to tour around the area including Coffin Bay Yacht Club as well as a local beach, marron farm and oyster lease while experiencing dishes from renowned chefs including Peter Clarke from the Barossa, Jemma Whiteman from Sydney as well as Adelaide chefs Tony Carroll and Jake Kellie. All information on these and other Tasting Australia events can be found online at tastingaustralia.com.au/program. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/6f89cc2f-fd16-4b33-9d19-333b9a1cee15.jpg/r362_103_2200_1141_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg