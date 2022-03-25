news, local-news,

Former Port Lincoln local Carrie Loudoun shared her experience as 'Mermaid Mizuko' ahead of International Mermaid Day on March 29. Professional Association of Divers and Instructors welcome people to sign up to its Mermaid courses in South Australia - people will wear long tails over monofins, binding their legs together as they learn how to swim similar to a dolphin using their bellies. Ms Loudoun has performed as Mermaid Mizuko for the past 12 years. She is a certified PADI Dive Master at PADI Dive Centre Adelaide Scuba, teaching mermaiding through courses under all skill levels. She has worked at festivals, clubs, parties and Sea World as an underwater performer and has a "deep affinity" with the ocean having grown up in Port Lincoln, freediving with her own hand-sewn tail before her teaching days. Ms Loudoun said anyone who loves mermaids or swims in a tail could be involved. "You can make your own event at home, at the beach, or at your local pool - with permission of course." Ms Loudoun said events around the world had included mermaid conventions, mermaid meetups and even world records set. "International Mermaid Day is about celebrating mermaids from all over the world, from all swims of life, of all genders and ages - what connects us is our love for the magic of mermaids." Ms Loudoun said she will be getting her own 'pod' together to celebrate in Adelaide. "Afterwards we will celebrate with lunch in the sunshine, do a beach clean-up, and perhaps a photoshoot," she continued. "It is a time to connect with our mermaid friends from overseas and interstate too, by sharing pictures, encouragement, and crafting tips." Ms Loudoun said she enjoys coming together with friends and like-minded people. "I also really treasure the people who might spot us on the beach or pool and come to ask questions, or the children who are absolutely so excited to meet a mermaid," she added. Ms Loudon said they have had mermaid meetups at the beach or at a private pool with photoshoots, mermaid movie nights, craft events and mermaid parties to name a few to celebrate. "You can also make your own mermaid crowns, jewellery and even mermaid tops for craft events - Use shells, old beads, netting, and crystals to make your own truly unique piece." Ms Loudoun said mermaid parties could involve ocean themed drinks, snacks and cakes, mentioning mermaids had raised money in the past, donating all funds to an ocean-conservation organisation. "You can even hire a professional mermaid to come visit your party and join you in the pool, such as myself," she added. She said people could meet their local merfolk or find a professional mermaid through Facebook - people can also find a Pod to join through Facebook. Ms Loudoun mentioned what she has seen as the best events. "The best stand-outs are always the huge groups of merfolk who meet to swim and get involved in beach clean-ups - helping the environment all while adding a bit of magic to every day."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/b41a5faf-06bf-4178-848b-f7bfdbd42102.png/r2_46_890_548_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg