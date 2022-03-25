Two reported after cannabis finds at Cleve, Whyalla

news, local-news,

Two men have been reported following drug seizures at Cleve and Whyalla Playford on Thursday. On March 24 police officers from Cleve and Kimba attended a home in Cleve to conduct a drug search, locating almost a kilogram of dried cannabis. Police say the occupant was allegedly in the process of drying and bagging the cannabis for sale/supply. A 57-year-old Cleve man was reported for trafficking and cultivating cannabis. Police found information on the man's phone relating to other drug activity and as a result, Whyalla CIB detectives and patrols attended a home in Whyalla Playford. There police located about 400g of cannabis as well as further communication indicating it was being prepared for sale/supply. A 60-year-old Whyalla Playford man was also reported for trafficking and cultivating cannabis. The two men will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

Two reported following Cleve and Whyalla drug seizures