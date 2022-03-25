Two reported after cannabis finds at Cleve, Whyalla

Two reported following Cleve and Whyalla drug seizures
Two men have been reported following drug seizures at Cleve and Whyalla Playford on Thursday.
On March 24 police officers from Cleve and Kimba attended a home in Cleve to conduct a drug search, locating almost a kilogram of dried cannabis.
Police say the occupant was allegedly in the process of drying and bagging the cannabis for sale/supply.
A 57-year-old Cleve man was reported for trafficking and cultivating cannabis.
Police found information on the man's phone relating to other drug activity and as a result, Whyalla CIB detectives and patrols attended a home in Whyalla Playford.
There police located about 400g of cannabis as well as further communication indicating it was being prepared for sale/supply.
A 60-year-old Whyalla Playford man was also reported for trafficking and cultivating cannabis.
The two men will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.