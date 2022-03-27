sport, local-sport,

The first ever Telstra PLFLW season concluded on Friday evening with the first ever premiers crowned in the open and under 16 grades. In the open grand final Boston recorded a strong 31-point win against Wayback while Lincoln South completed an undefeated season to the tune of 26 points against Boston in the under 16 finale. OPEN - Boston 7.5 (47) def Wayback 2.4 (16) It was fitting that these two teams would close out the season as they played in the first Port Lincoln clubs to play an open grade match and had been the two most consistent throughout the season. Wayback looked to apply the same sort of pressure that helped them get the win in their first encounter but Boston had their structures in place and were effective with disposals from the contests. They set themselves up nicely with two first quarter goals while the defence kept Wayback scoreless to set up a 14-point lead at quarter time. Boston continued to display great ball movement and utilised clearances in the second quarter from contests but Wayback still managed to get numbers around the contests. Victoria Gregory stood out in driving the attack for Wayback and her persistence was rewarded with a goal that bounced through to keep them in it. Boston were kept to three behinds as they led by 10 points at half time. Boston put the stamp on the game in the third, Ash Dyer continued to lead with her clearances with Tammie Gudzenovs and Maddie Clifton also working hard to win the ball. A goal from Demi Clements gave them some breathing space and then Gudzenovs and Dyer got it back into the 50 which Brooke Neindorf capitalised on to kick another major. Despite Wayback continuing to apply pressure around the contests and going after the loose ball gets, Boston were better with their clearances with Dyer leading the way with her drive and penetrating kicks, adding a third goal herself to put the Tigers one step closer to the premiership. At the final break Boston led 5.5 (35) to Wayback 1.1 (7). Boston did not relent in the final quarter, a goal to captain Jemma Schilling looked to have sealed the deal. Wayback to their credit did not back down and worked hard to the end, scoring one more goal through Kelsey Ridley who had been a key part of the Demon attack throughout. Boston would get a reply through Clifton just before the siren sounded to see Boston win the first ever PLFLW premiership, a fitting occasion as the club celebrated its 50th year in 2022. Dyer was named best on ground for her work throughout the ground including her clearances, run and carry and long kicks into the 50. Schilling said she felt honoured to have played in the premiership, and to play against Wayback who had been a hard working team all season. She said the team had worked hard to improve since the opening loss to Wayback, which mirrored the increasing standard from across the whole league which was sure to only grow. "It's only going to build from here, the standard's only going to build and inspire more (women) to take part," she said. In the evening's other match, Mallee Park have ended their competition on a high note with a strong 66-point win against Lincoln South 9.13 (67) to 0.1 (1). UNDER 16 - Lincoln South 6.7 (43) def Boston 2.5 (17) Lincoln South's under 16 team has capped off a fantastic undefeated season by defeating Boston by 26 points in the grand final at Centenary Oval. Souths booked their grand final spot by winning all eight of their previous matches while Boston sat one win clear in second, looking to finish on a high. Boston had the wind in the first quarter and went on the attack, applying physical pressure to win the ball. Boston managed 1.1 for the quarter but Souths managed a reply through Mia Fiore against the play to keep them in touch, they too were 1.1 at quarter time. With the breeze Souths looked to capitalise and set themselves up well with 2.3 for the quarter despite Boston continuing to attack the ball and keeping to their opponents. Boston had their opportunities and one more goal helped keep them in it. At half time Lincoln South led 3.4 (22) to 2.2 (14). Boston moved the ball well in the third quarter but unfortunately the Souths defence kept the majors from happening. Bella Kidney was the last line of defence throughout the first three quarters and got Souths on the rebound, as did Lani Cocks who continued to display great run and carry, while in the middle Rebecca Madden had bursts from the contests with the ball. Boston managed three behinds for the quarter as Souths held on to a five-point lead at the final break. Kidney and Cocks were moved to the centre for the final quarter and together with Madden helped set up centre clearances and drive the ball forward with Chevi Battams playing a key part of the Souths attack. Souths put their stamp on the game with 3.3 while Boston continued to push for the ball but could not set up scoring shots. A strong 26-point win for Souths to be named the first under 16 premiers for the PLFLW Competition. For her work in defence and in the middle, Kidney was named best on ground. Souths coach Jamie Kidney the Boston girls had shown a lot of improvement since the first two encounters and really brought it to them, with Annabelle Shirley winning the ruck contests throughout and Kalea Siegert being another standout with her pursuit of the ball. He said it was a well fought win and the Souths team had done really well to work as a team throughout the season. The other under 16 match saw Wayback victorious against Mallee Park, winning 7.9 (51) to 0.6 (6). Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/aca5a611-faaa-4b3e-bd29-b03843190b0a.JPG/r307_445_5934_3624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg