news, local-news,

Traffic restrictions were in place on the Eyre Highway near Wirrulla after a B-triple truck trailer caught fire early Sunday morning. At about 1am on March 27 police and fire crews were called to the Eyre Highway at Yantanabie after the rear trailer of a truck caught fire. Crews managed to extinguish the fire which destroyed the trailer and caused damage to the other two trailers. Fortunately the driver was not injured. The burnt out trailer had partially obstructed the west bound lane of the highway, about 500 metres west of Dog Fence Road with motorists warned to take caution while travelling down the highway as crews cleared wreckage from the scene. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jJsmL4xXZBFzAjutT57ZMg/54522192-affc-435b-b602-f6a392cad8fd.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Truck trailer catches fire on Eyre Highway at Yantanabie