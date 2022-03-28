Takes a team to kick for goals

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

We focus a lot on individual efforts in the Port Lincoln Times, but there are constant reminders that it can take a team to achieve great feats, whether it is on the sporting field or launching a community event. This past Friday evening saw the inaugural Telstra PLFLW Competition come to a close with the grand final matches which saw Boston and Lincoln South finish as the first open and under 16 premiers respectively. The teams rose to the top of their respective grades through stellar teamwork with some highly-skilled players coming together as one unit. They have been able to make history as the first ever PLFLW premiers and have provided the roadmap for success for teams to follow. While they each individually raised money for their chosen cause, the 2022 Tunarama Ambassador Quest entrants also worked together during the quest and collectively raised more than $84,600. They presented their cheques to their chosen causes at a handover presentation at the Tunarama office last Monday which brought the latest Tunarama Ambassador Quest to a close. While they entered as individuals, they exit as a close-knit group which helped support their community and Tunarama. Here's hoping the next group of quest entrants can work as closely together as this group had. It definitely takes a team to get community events off the ground, especially a country show and the group behind the Port Lincoln Show is inviting people to come on board to help this year's and future shows be a reality. The show committee is gearing up for the return of the show in its traditional format later this year and, ahead of its AGM on April 11, is calling for people to step up to help on the committee. The committee is encouraging people of all ages and all backgrounds to consider joining to help the show happen as it takes many to stage such an event. Let's hope as many as possible can step up so this team can kick goals of their own for this and future events. A collection of events will look to continue to help the Eyre Peninsula as a whole kick goals in terms of being a premier destination for food experiences not just in South Australia, but Australia as a whole. Tasting Australia is coming up again and there are events planned to take place on the Eyre Peninsula. Collectively these events will bring many people to the region to experience what the region has to offer in terms of food, and further build on the region's reputation as a culinary destination. Hopefully some appetites will be whet for the dishes coming our way. The summer sport season is effectively finished with local grand finals being played, but before the Port Lincoln Cricket Association wrapped up its season on Saturday, it celebrated individual achievements at its presentation evening on Wednesday. While players like Tasman's Andrew Frick were recognised for their efforts on the night, no team can achieve success with one player and it takes many to get any sport team over the line. Congratulations to all award winners and premiers, best of luck with the upcoming winter sport season. Check out these and other stories online on the Port Lincoln Times website. This will be my final newsletter with the Port Lincoln times as, after nearly eight years with the newspaper, I will be departing at the end of the week. It's been a pleasure to write stories for this newspaper and to bring you all the stories you want to read. Journalist Lachlan Smith will still be at the Times and he will continue to ensure this paper serves the community. Happy Reading.....and thank you to all who supported me throughout this journey. Jarrad Delaney - Port Lincoln Times senior journalist

Takes a team to kick for goals