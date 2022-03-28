sport, local-sport,

A GRADE GRAND FINAL Tasman 9/121 def Charlton 10/44 Tasman's bowling attack has stopped Charlton in their tracks to win their second straight A grade premiership. Nice, sunny conditions greeted the two teams at Centenary Oval on Saturday with Tasman electing to bat first. However Tasman's innings did not start well as Charlton bowlers Jack Shanley and Connor Madden kept them scoreless in the first two overs, with openers Bodhi Fauser and Jim Stockham both caught behind by Dylan Dunn. Shanley then struck again three overs later to have George Wilks bowled for four as Tasman were 3/6 after five overs. Andrew Frick put some runs on the board, including a few singles as Charlton's bowling attack continued to limit runs, while another Dunn catch dismissed captain Jaiden Jude for four. Frick and Matt Dyer teamed up for a 33-run partnership before Frick was finally caught for 39 and in the next over a fourth Dunn catch dismissed Dyer for 14, Tasman were 6/66 after 31 overs. Luke Strudwick kept the runs ticking over the last 15 overs as more wickets fell, with Cody Siebert caught for six, Brent Harris was run out for 10 and then Shanley got Tyson Collins out lbw for a duck. Strudwick would see out the innings with Matt James as they finished the innings not out on 32 and four respectively, adding 13 runs in the final over to put Tasman in a more comfortable position of 9/121. Shanley was the best of Charlton's bowlers with 3/17 off nine overs with three maidens with Dunn taking four catches. Harris opened the bowling for Tasman and immediately made an impact, bowling Dunn out for a duck, then in his next over struck again to have Trevor Matheson caught behind, also for zero. Connor Madden gave Charlton some early hope, hooking the ball for six in the second over, but would only make it to 15 when he was caught by Frick for 15. Earlier in the same over Harris also had Luke Yancic out lbw for four, Charlton were at 4/23 after seven overs. Harris would continue to do damage with the ball over his remaining four overs, claiming two more big scalps in Shanley (1) and Nick Wright (1) to finish his nine overs on an outstanding 6/7. Not to be outdone, Fauser also impressed with a near hattrick as he dismissed Ryan Cottrell (5) and Stephen Rees (0) in successive balls. After 16 overs Charlton found themselves needing 88 runs to win with just two wickets in hand. Charlton would score just 10 more runs as Fauser then bowled James Fuss for four in the 20th over, then one ball after hitting a four Camden Madden was caught by Harris for four to seal a big 77-run win. With his stellar bowling performance that sunk the Charlton top and mid order, Harris was named best on ground, especially amazing when you consider he had just come out of isolation. Frick said the team was on the back foot early but rallied to put a decent score on the board, with the bowlers then finishing the job. "We had it in our mindset to go out there and bat 45 overs and get to 120 or 130 if we could," he said.

