B GRADE GRAND FINAL Wayback 10/151 def Charlton 10/143 Wayback have held off a late challenge from Charlton to win the B grade premiership by eight runs in the grand final at Poole Oval on Saturday. Wayback elected to bat first with Joel Davies showing some good batting early, scoring 18 runs off the first seven overs before his team lost their first wicket with Bhargav Barot run out for seven. Davies continued to add runs alognside Troy Sargeant as they would put on a 42-run partnership, with Sargeant finding the boundary four times before he was caught and bowled by Corey Stephens for 26. Two overs later Wayback lost another wicket with Luke Martin caught for a duck to be 3/73 after 23 overs. This brought Kleinig to the crease who with Davies added another 37 runs to Wayback's total, with Davies bringing up his half century in the 31st over. Charlton's Michael Simpson then struck as he bowled Kleinig for 19 then had Pranav Pandya caught by Ryan Murphy for a duck in the same over. Davies would add another four to his total before he also fell victim to a Murphy catch in the very next over, finishing on 59 off 103 balls. Simpson would strike again in the 38th over, bowling Avtar Singh for 10 and in the same over Rohan Patel was run out for zero then with the next bowl Nikunj Gadhavi was bowled for another duck. Wayback would last two more overs before Darren Atkins was run out for three with Tom Szumski finishing not out on 20, Wayback finishing all out on an admirable 151 in the 40th over. Simpson was top wicket taker for Charlton with 4/33 off 5.5 overs. Charlton lost their first wicket in the second over as Matt Woods was caught behind by Davies for two while Andy Wilsden would get their run chase truly started, scoring 16 runs off the first 10 overs despite his side losing another wicket with Tyrese Sincock caught by Davies for three. Wilsden then teamed with Simpson to score a 29-run partnership until Singh claimed Simpson lbw for 15. Patel soon took up the ball and in his first two overs claimed two wickets by bowling Murphy (4) and Aaron Sincock (1), sandwiched in between Wilsdon was finally dismissed, stumped by Davies for 28. Charlton were 6/72 after 23 overs. Michael Bilney helped Charlton continue its run chase with some excellent batting, scoring 32 runs across 12 overs despite Patel continuing to claim wickets, bowling Ash Gray (6) and claiming Lachie Lang lbw (2) while Barot bowled Stephens (7). Down to their last wicket Charlton needed 29 to win off the last 10 overs. Bilney continued to add vital runs scoring 11 off the next three overs while Darren King added four of his own. In the 39th over Bilney added one more run before Singh claimed the final wicket, getting King out lbw for four to leave Charlton eight runs short and sealing the premiership for Wayback. With figures of 4/20 off eight overs, and seriously affecting Charlton's run chase, Wayback's Patel was named man of the match in the grand final.

