news, local-news,

Three time Melbourne Cup winner Kerrin McEvoy's statue was unveiled on Sunday following the Streaky Bay Cup. Created by local sculptor Ken Martin, the statue is located on the lawn across from the Streaky Bay Hotel. A big crowd gathered, with Mr McEvoy and his family attending. The Melbourne Cup was also on display, and people had the opportunity to speak with Kerrin and celebrate at the function in the hotel afterwards. The community raised $90 000 through fundraisers and donations, receiving a $37,500 State Government Contribution, the project costing $125 000, with Streaky Bay District Council donating the site. One fundraiser was an auction, with Kerrin donating the saddle he used during the two Everest events he won. Streaky Bay local Geoff Hull came up with the idea, with a statue committee forming - all parties agreed it would be a great way to recognise Mr McEvoy's achievements, put the town on the map and be an icon for children to look to. People can learn more about Mr McEvoy's career and background and the process Mr Martin followed through the QR code under the statue. Mr Martin spent 600 hours on the project - he said he enjoyed working with Mr McEvoy. "He had quite particular views on the costume and different aspects of the stance and I was delighted with that - it was a great way to work together and he has very keen eye," Mr Martin said. Mr Martin said he worked to capture the essence of Mr McEvoy and his sense of focus as an elite sportsman, describing the site as "beautiful." "We decided that the sculpture would be facing due north back to the sea - you can look out from the Streaky Bay Hotel or across the road. "He is silhouetted beautifully against the horizon with the sea and the jetty in the background." Kerrin's father Phil said it was a proud moment, commending Mr Martin and the community. "Kerrin got up and spoke and it was a very proud moment for him too...It was a big community effort form the people of Streaky Bay and across the Eyre Peninsula."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/103e56dd-0c7c-4d30-b420-1fbed05da17e.jpg/r0_81_984_637_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg