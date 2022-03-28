news, local-news,

The state government is set to provide relief to the state's commerical rock lobster industry including a 50 per cent reduction in licence fees and an independent review into cost recovery. The industry has continued to feel the effects of ongoing trade sanctions imposed by China, which had been its biggest market, on top of a decline in domestic markets due to COVID-19. In the lead up to the election shadow minister, now Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven announced the government would provide support as the industry looked to build new international markets. This includes a 50 per cent reduction in commercial rock lobster licence fees for the next year, which the government says will save the industry nearly $2.6 million in 2022-23 according to current Rock Lobster Cost Recovery Statements for 2021-22. The government has also committed to an independent review of cost recovery in the seafood sector, aimed to help make sure its cost recovery policy was reasonable and sustainable. Ms Scriven said the industry had argued it faced "hefty licence fees" at a time when it was impacted by trade sanctions. "It is hardly the fault of our highly regarded local industry that they have been suddenly caught up in a trade spat between national governments," she said. "This fee relief for one year will buy time for them to develop other markets, and the review of cost recovery will ensure that fees are sustainable for the industry going forward." Northern Zone Rock Lobster Fishermen's Association executive officer Kyri Toumazos said the industry welcomed this support, including the independent review which was sure to yield ongoing benefits. He said in the meantime the industry was looking at all options in terms of markets and it would continue to work towards safeguarding its future. "We've worked closely with the Labor Party and Clare Scrivens' office and are confident what's been proposed by the Labor Party is going to be beneficial for our industry going forward," he said. "The industry is hopeful things will improve, at the same time we're doing our best to remain viable with what's going on."

