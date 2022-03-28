news, local-news,

Opponents of Southern Launch's Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex are calling for the company to remove its concrete launch pad as the company continues to seek an extension to conduct more launches. Southern Launch attempted three launches of a Taiwanese TiSPACE Hapith I rocket from the Whalers Way complex late last year, which were abandoned due to weather and technological issues. The Eyre Peninsula Environmental Protection Alliance have been the most vocal against launching rockets at Whalers Way due to concerns which included potential environmental impacts. Now the group has pointed to the date of March 31 as the deadline for when Southern Launch was supposed to have removed the concrete pad that was currently in place. The alliance has pointed to Condition Four of the approval from the State Commission Assessment Panel, which says "The concrete slab shall be removed from the site within three (3) months following the conclusion of test rocket launch campaign with the land remediated and returned for conservation, recreational and tourism purposes." Alliance member Dr Gabrielle Coard said the group was calling on Southern Launch to remove the pad, arguing there had already been environmental damage caused. "The EPEPA are disappointed that Southern Launch have chosen to ignore the deadline that State Planning set down for them," she said. "Environmental damage is already evident with numerous weed species invading the landscape around the launch pad and along the access tracks used by Southern Launch. "We would call on Southern Launch to respect the condition and return this area to its previous state as soon as possible." Graffiti messages have also been left at the launch pad including 'Save Whalers Way', 'No Rockets' and 'Sacred Land Not For Sale'. It is not confirmed as to who left the messages there. Southern Launch chief executive officer Lloyd Damp said the company was working closely with the state government to extend the date of the temporary launch pad. "Southern Launch's Pad One is essential in developing Australia's space launch capability, we look forward to receiving the extension date from PlanSA," he said. We thank the Lower Eyre Peninsula community for their support during this time, we have had a number of people from the community reaching out in support of Southern Launch and that they are looking forward to see a space launch occur from Whalers Way in the near future. "In the meantime, Pad 1 acts as a wonderful camping site for those wanting to experience the incredible views of Whalers Way." The company remains committed to its goal of further test launches in 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/353e6b8e-ea55-4cb8-9e81-d1c96f48a266.JPG/r36_36_2009_1151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg