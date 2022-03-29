sport, local-sport,

GRAND FINAL Colts 5/168 def Rovers 10/154 The Tumby Bay Cricket Association Grand Final was held at Mortlock Park (1km north of Tumby) for the first time and it produced a memorable spectacle with Colts defeating Rovers in a game that went down to the wire. Colts captain Luke Wilkins won the toss and chose to bat, sending Marley Butler and Jagga Cross to bat against a lightning fast Jackson Murphy. The openers battled well with a partnership of 65 with Cross out for a well played 28, caught behind. Joined by Wilkins, M. Butler continued his strong form with a fourth 50 in four games before captain Wilkins was tragically run out (again) in unfortunate circumstances for 38. The Colts middle order could not repeat their recent form losing Damian Thomson and Jake Turner cheaply, with Shane Pedemomte clumsily out first ball to an accurate Oz Richardson. Luckily for Colts, the indefatigable M. Butler carried his bat for 70 and with the help of brother Kye Butler, Colts finished their innings with 5/168. O. Richardson starred with the ball, taking three wickets for just 25 runs of 10 overs. At the innings break Rovers felt relatively pleased with their work, with Colts concerned they might be 20 runs short. The Rovers innings started positively with top batsman Harry Degner and the experienced Sam Boehm, the latter returning after a few games out through injury. Colts opened the bowling with a lively Jack McDonald and Cross with his troublesome off spin. This combo paid off in the third over with Boehm edging Cross into the safe hands of wicket keeper Turner for three, the batsman demonstrating the spirit of cricket by walking. Five overs later M. Butler, bowling with venom, got the better of the dangerous Degner, the opening batsman chopping on for just five runs and sending the Colts into rapture. Tyson Higgins made the Colts bowlers work hard, hitting valuable runs before being caught for 41 by Pedemonte off M Butler. Soon after, Thomson entered Colts folklore with a glorious leaping catch to remove the dangerous J. Murphy for 17. Elder statesman Richard Murphy added some gumption to the lower order, pushing the score closer and closer to the target. However Thomson's bowling was too good, with R. Murphy guiding a bouncing ball to gully for 27. The path to victory was simple for both teams: Rovers required 32 off the last five overs while Colts needed just one wicket. O. Richardson hit seven off his first two balls to set up an epic finish. Tom McDonald returned to the bowling crease and on the first ball of the 47th over tempted Richardson into a swing, Turner taking a simple catch to seal the win. The young bowler finishing with 4/15 of 7.1 overs. This was Colts' first Premiership since 12/13 and the win means that all four Tumby teams have won a grand final in the last four years, demonstrating the tight level of competition. The move to Mortlock Oval for the final seems an inspired choice, offering a superior cricket oval, more runs and a much more comfortable location for spectators.

Colts win first Tumby Bay cricket premiership in nearly a decade