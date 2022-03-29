sport, local-sport,

Conditions were ideal for the first round of competition golf, a pleasant 20 degrees with a gentle breeze coming from the southeast, the sun glistening on the freshly sculptured fairways. Despite the pristine weather it was a case of 'unlucky for some' with 13 in attendance. Welcome to Terry Blacker who has migrated from Cummins to play on the Tumby Links. Cody Marchesi came up from Lincoln to play his first ever game on scrapes and only just missed the podium. Welcome also to the 'Curtis Contingent' John Vanderlaans and Ricky Trenberth, workmates twho had a baptism of fire. It was the first round of the Butler Builders Trophy which is a stroke event played over four rounds. Terry Blacker tore up the course, slaying all that lay before him, to take out the top prize and the biscuits. The cheers drowned out the disgruntled few, calling for a swab, as Blacker came in with 88/64. Darrell Stratford was a distant second with an admirable 80 of the beater but it only equated to a 72 nett. Paul Mitchell was also hitting quite well but missed out on a count-back with 86/72 and the extra ball. Butler Builders longest drive, on hole nine, was won by Darrell Stratford just edging out Clinton Lawrie's effort; Trezise and Sons nearest the pin (NTP) was won by Mick Heath on hole four; and Stratford also won the Bawden's Rural Supplies NTP which he graciously donated to the 'Eagles Nest'. There were some bad luck stories. Peter Couper, whilst proudly boasting he had lost his slice, proceeded to hook every other drive. John Vanderlaans did not bring a driver because he slices that club, but you should see his excessive fade with a one iron. Finally, the dreaded cavernous sand bunker on hole three claimed yet another victim. Ricky Trenberth's ball was swallowed up and after three attempts to get it out, finally conceded to the sandy beast and hit the ball sideways to safety. The summer season transitioned seamlessly into winter and once again congratulations to the winner of the Blue Jacket and the new summer champion Matthew Hind. It promises to be a battle royale this season with club champion and brother, Jordon Hind, ensuring sibling rivalry throughout the year. Next week (April 2) will be the first round of Harry's Painting Trophy which is the much loved stableford format. Names in by noon to tee off at 12.30pm. The ladies will be playing an ambrose event this Thursday.

Tumby Bay competitive golf gets underway for 2022