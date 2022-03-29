Discover What's On across Eyre Peninsula

Author meet and greet Port Lincoln Library The community is invited to come to the library at 2pm on March 31 to meet with Cari Schuster, author of 'How to Get Your Partner to Listen to You' (pictured). Books for sale and signing by the author, refreshments served. COVID safe conditions apply. For more phone 8621 2345. Prostate support Prostate Cancer Support Group A further discussion forum on prostate cancer will be held on Friday, April 1 at the Grand Tasman Hotel Meeting Room from 5.30-7pm with refreshments available and meals following the meeting. Prostate cancer specialist nurse Ellisa Bayly will be guest speaker. For more contact Ross Sharrad 0439282242. Tennis AGM and presentations Port Lincoln Tennis Association Players are reminded the association AGM will be this Saturday, April 2 at about 10.30am straight after the junior grand final. Junior presentation will follow celebrating the achievements of players throughout the season, followed by a shared lunch with players asked to bring a sweet or savoury. Wanilla Dance Dance at Wanilla Hall Dockings Band will play for dancing on Saturday, April 2 in the Wanilla Memorial Hall, starting at 7.30pm. BYO thermos and supper. COVID-19 restrictions apply. All welcome. Weight Watchers return SA Weight Watchers meeting South Australian Weight Watchers meeting resumes on April 4 at Kirton Bowling Club, Cook Street, Mondays 9am-11am. New members welcome. Phone Helen 0400629520. Look at eye health Charlton Women in Agriculture and Business Are you interested in learning more about Glaucoma? Come along and hear Elise Klem from Eyre Eye Centre speak on eye diseases and eye care at the next Charlton WAB meeting, to be held on Tuesday April 5 at 7.30pm in the Senior Citizens Hall, Port Lincoln. Minari screening Port Lincoln Film Society The Port Lincoln Film Society is meeting next Tuesday, April 5 for the 2021 drama "Minari" directed by Lee Isaac Chung. A Korean American family moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American dream and amidst challenges they discover the resilience of family and what makes a home. Screening at the Port Lincoln Cinema, we invite all members and guests to attend. For more visit take2portlincoln.wordpress.com. Pensioners meeting SA Pensioners Association S.A Pensioners meeting will be held from 10.30am at the Lincoln South Clubrooms on April 5. Please enter through back entrance. Enquiries to Heather 0429854093. Op Shop open again Anglican Op Shop Op Shop open 9am to 3pm Friday, April 8 and 10am to 2pm Saturday, April 9. Normal op shop goods available both days. On Saturday there will be food, coffee and some plants available. Eftpos not available in op shop.

