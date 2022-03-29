sport, local-sport,

Port Lincoln Tennis Association is in the final week of tennis which is hotting up to be an exciting end to the season. MEN'S MONDAY NIGHT Grand Final - Sportspower Superstore 4 sets 31 games def GPK Accounting 2 sets 16 games In the grand final showdown between the two standout top teams for the season the stage was set for a great night of tennis. In the opening round GPK Accounting got off to a great start with standout doubles combination Nathan Beljon and Andrew McCouaig putting in a solid performance to put the first win on the board for their team. Sportspower hit straight back with Chris Baird and Brett Channon dominating in their match. In the second round Sportspower were all over their opponents winning both sets taking a two set advantage into the final round. GPK Accounting tried to keep the final alive with a win to Beljon and Taylor but with a premiership up for grabs it was McCurry and Baird that sealed the premiership for their team putting in a solid performance to take out the match and crowning their team premiers. Best on Court: Chris Baird Eyre Eye Centre 4 sets 31 def The Fresh Fish Place 2 sets 23 games Best: Phil Clem Terry White Chemmart 4 sets 29 games def Shepperd Building 2 sets 25 games Best: Chris Berryman FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED Bendigo Bank 8 sets 80 games def McDonald's 8 sets 74 games In the opening round Bendigo Bank got off to a great start winning both the men's doubles with Andrew Cabot and Mitchell Bailey the standout performers. McDonald's got their first set on the board through Tracy Berryman and Emily Rowe who stepped up when it counted to take out the set. Bendigo Bank took a two set advantage into the singles when Sally Cabot and Julie Polkinghorne had to hold their nerve to win 6-4. In the singles McDonald's staged a comeback with wins to Hunter Gray, Kane Taylor and when Jayden Townsend won his match in the tiebreak their team had pegged back the early advantage. A. Cabot and Polkinghorne kept their teams hopes alive with solid wins. McDonald's kept the pressure on with wins to Bridgette McDonald, Berryman and when Rowe won her match their team were in the box seat. Going into the mixed doubles with a two set lead McDonald's keep the pressure on their opponents with a solid performance by Chris Baird and McDonald who ensured the grand final berth was now within reach. This was when Bendigo Bank with their backs to the wall staged a comeback with Mitch Bailey and Polkinghorne dominating in the match which was backed up by Matt Bailey and Tarnia Rowley who have been the quiet achievers for their team winning 7-5. In what finals are all about the night would come down to the last match of the night with Bendigo Bank partners Andrew Casanova and Kerry Cabot stepping up their game with big shots when it count to win the match 7-5 handing their team a spot in the grand final by six games. Best: Andrew Casanova and Emily Rowe Port Lincoln Dental 10 sets 75 games def Yumbah Aquaculture 6 sets 68 games Best: Dylan Smith and Kerry Collins Grand final will be between minor premiers Port Lincoln Dental and Bendigo Bank. This is will be a great final match with both teams having wins against the other throughout the season. Both teams have solid combinations so this will be an entertaining final. People are welcome to come along and enjoy some great tennis with the barbecue fired up for anyone that wants to come along and have tea and watch some sensational tennis JUNIORS Alcott 7 sets 53 games def Djokovic 5 sets 50 games With a grand final berth up for grabs this was always going to go down the wire. In the double round Alcott got off to a great start with Hunter Gray and Sibeal Hopkins combining well to take out the match 6-4. This was backed up by Alexis Povey and Charlotte Hollitt who dominated in their match. Djokovic got their first set on the board through Brooklyn MacGowan and Will West who have been solid performers for their team throughout the year. Scores were levelled when Ainsely Poole-Keane and Bolu Ekujumi put in a solid performance to win 6-4. With only one game separating the teams the stage was set for a big singles round. Djokovic got off to a great start with wins to West, Ekujumi and when Howatt won her match their team was in with a chance. Alcott had other ideas with Mabel Hyde playing her best game of the season to win, which was back up by Aiden Kay-Baker, Povey, Charlotte Hollitt but it was the efforts of Gray who had to work hard to win in a tiebreak 8-6 that booked his team's grand final spot. McDonald's Best Player: Charlotte Hollitt Stosur 8 sets 60 games def De Minaur 4 sets 39 games McDonald's Best Player: Sachi Vidov Tonight is the preliminary final with Djokovic playing Stosur with the winner going through to this year grand final who will be up against Alcott to decide this year's premiers on Saturday morning.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/bf5ee849-1715-4f08-9d35-096769dce723_rotated_270.jpg/r11_655_2993_2340_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg