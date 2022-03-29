sport, local-sport,

Wayback Netball Club has been recognised for its achievements on the court in 2021 with the Netball SA Club Excellence Award. This award is presented to a club outside the Premier League clubs that scored the most points on a criteria-based nomination sheet. All clubs in SA were eligible to entre and points are awarded for the number of premierships won. Wayback had a very successful 2021 season, winning premierships in under 11 division one, under 13 division 1, A2 reserves and A1. Clubs also score points on the number of badged umpires and accredited coaches involved in the year. During 2021 Wayback had six badged umpires and five accredited coaches, one of which is an advanced coach. The club has expressed its joy with the award, which included a monetary component which it will use to continue educating coaches and umpires at all levels and ages as well as junior player development.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/9bf726ac-ed1d-472f-afa2-d932d54f56b9.jpg/r118_338_3154_2053_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Wayback win Netball SA Club Excellence Award