Knife and cannabis seized in Port Lincoln arrest

news, local-news,

A local man has been arrested and will face court after allegedly smoking cannabis in front of police in Port Lincoln early Tuesday morning. Police say at about 2.25am officers spoke to a man on Liverpool Street who was allegedly in possession of cannabis. A search of the man revealed he was also in possession of a knife. The 19-year-old local man was arrested and the cannabis and knife were seized by police. The man has been charged with possession of a controlled drug and carrying an offensive weapon, he has been bailed to appear in the Port Lincoln Magistrates Court on May 3. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37VG4uwDiZreW9uEGuk5qyK/9b318b59-6910-4b4a-b94e-ea4d6fa11fcf.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Port Lincoln police arrest man after cannabis and knife found