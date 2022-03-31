news, local-news,

A painting which shows the Port Lincoln area in the late 1840s has found its way back home, thanks to the recently retired Member for Flinders. Peter Treloar, who recently stepped down from his elected position after 12 years, gifted the artwork to the Port Lincoln City Council after discovering it in Adelaide. The painting was painted by an unknown artist and is thought to be connected to etchings and advertisements in English newspapers in the late 1840s, including the London Illustrated News, which encouraged people to travel to, and even settle in Port Lincoln. Mr Treloar said he was alerted to the painting by a friend who saw it in a gallery in Adelaide. "I came across it a few weeks ago, quite by chance, a friend of mine who was visiting a gallery in Adelaide gave me a ring and said 'there's something here you should see'," he said. "We went to the gallery and sure enough, there it was." Mr Treloar bought the painting with the intent of bringing it back to Port Lincoln. "I really felt a painting such as this belonged in Port Lincoln, and the city council chambers were a good place to hang it," he said. Port Lincoln mayor Brad Flaherty said it was understood the painting was painted from description rather than from memory or an image, which meant some effort was needed to identify landmarks in the painting. "We believe that a review of the 170-year-old painting reveals landmarks such as Billy Lights Point, Cape Donnington and Stamford Hill, just to mention a few," he said. Mr Flaherty said the council was thankful to Mr Treloar for buying the painting and donating it to the council. "A very big thank you to Peter Treloar, who not only provided a huge service to the community during his term as local MP but has now provided us with a very historically significant parting gift," he said.

