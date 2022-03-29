Eighty play Summer Closing Day in Port Lincoln

sport, local-sport,

MARCH 20 From 13 players, Sunday's Mixed Stableford was won by Josh Hausler with 38 points from Dylan Vonderwall on 37, with John Phillips next with 35. MARCH 22 Tuesday's Twilight competition was won by Broden Dennis with an excellent 27 points from the 10 holes played. Greg Cotton was well back with 19 and there were eight players. MARCH 23 Wednesday 's Men's competition, sponsored by EP Property Valuations, saw 74 players hit off, with five visitors from Alice Springs, Cairns and 1770 Golf Club in Queensland. With nobody else scoring so well, Greg Barry had the score of the day to win A Grade with 40 points from Jordon Hind on 36. B grade winner was John Cheriton with 39 from Greg Hughes 36, and John Hussey took out C grade with 38 from Dave Bellchambers on 37. Rundowns went to Mike Munro 37, Pat Kildea 36 and Don Henson, Ryan Cottrell, Chris Cottrell and Tom Dawson, all on 35. Not much is known of Jordon Hind, but he eagled the first hole and birdied the sixth hole. Other per three birdies came from Mick Hegarty, Andrew Fraser, Mark Butt and John Strycharski. MARCH 24 Thursday's Ladies' Day had good field of 23, with Marg Jenkins winning the Grand Tasman Day with 39 stableford points from Adie Fraser on 37. Rundowns went to Michelle Smith and Carolyn Cocks on 36 and Liz Weatherspoon on 35. MARCH 26 Saturday marked the Summer Closing Day and an Ambrose Teams Event was held, with 80 golfers taking part. The Men's Gross event was won by Haydn Myers, Robert Proude, Mark Cooper and Greg Hughes with 62 off the stick, followed by Josh Hausler, Tom Dawson, Darryl Scharfe and Rick Kolega a stroke further back. Handicap winner with 53.4 were the team led by Chris Brooks, with Ben Abley and the Sellen family, comprising Ben, Ian and Jamie. Runners-up were Bob Ford, Scott Lombe, Barry Tattersall and Mike Schoeman on 54.375. The mixed winners were Heather Darley, Helen George, Elaine Pierik and Kameron Miegel with 70 nett 60.375. Long drive winners for the men were Luke Murray, Rubin Thompson and John Hussey, with Adie Fraser winning for the fairer sex. NTP winners were Ben Sellen (twice), Mick Hegarty and Mike Freeman.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/44916ffd-fb02-4eef-ba5a-8af892bfd039.JPG/r15_0_5169_2912_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg