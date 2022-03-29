news, local-news,

An Eyre Peninsula woman who ran as a candidate for Flinders in the state election is now turning her attention towards a possible run for the federal seat of Grey in the upcoming state election. Liz Habermann ran as an independent candidate for Flinders in the recent state election, managing a swing of more than 23 per cent according to the most recent figures from the Electoral Commission of South Australia. However the most recent figures show Liberal candidate Sam Telfer is on the verge of being elected to his first term as he leads with 11,224 votes (53 per cent) with Mrs Habermann on 9,961 (47 per cent) with 87.2 per cent of the count complete. Mrs Habermann said even if she did not become the new Member for Flinders, her political aspirations would not disappear as she was considering a run at the federal seat of Grey in the federal election. "Whilst the counting of votes in Flinders has been proceeding, I have received numerous messages and phone calls urging me to take on the Federal electoral district of Grey in the upcoming Federal election if I am ultimately unsuccessful in Flinders," she said. "I have been inspired by the support I have had in Flinders and the calls for me to stand as an Independent in the seat of Grey. "Therefore I have decided that if I am unsuccessful in Flinders, I will consider standing as an Independent candidate for the seat of Grey." Mrs Habermann said she wanted to keep fighting for better health services, water security, transport and telecommunications across regional South Australia. Meanwhile Independent Senator Rex Patrick has put to rest any talks of a potential run in the seat of Grey by announcing he will once again run for a senate seat in the upcoming federal election. Mr Patrick has served as a senator for the past four and a half years, first replacing Nick Xenophon who resigned in 2017 to run for the seat of Hartley in the South Australian House of Assembly. Mr Patrick said since then he had worked to be an independent representative for SA, which we was determined to continue doing in the senate. "I have been urged to run for the Federal seat of Grey, and as a Whyalla boy I felt obliged to give that possibility consideration, but I'm no will-o'-the-wisp, looking for any available political berth," he said. "Parliamentarians should stay the course once they have made a commitment and I've committed myself to run for the Senate." Also contesting the seat in the election will be Liberal's Rowan Ramsey, who has served as Member for Grey since 2007, and United Australia Party candidate Suzanne Waters.

