sport, local-sport,

Cummins Bowling Club hosted the Southern Eyre Peninsula Bowling Association Champions Event Pairs and Singles on March 6 and 13. Each of the association's five clubs sent their club champions to compete in the event across the two days, with the exception of Coffin Bay who did not send competitiors in the women's divisions. Pairs were played on March 6 with singles on March 13, which saw totals of nine and 18 competitors take part respectively. Competition being in a round robin format with each pair/single playing four games each in the men's and three games in the women's divisions. A point system is in place with two points awarded for a win, if a winner is not determined from points alone it then goes to shots difference, and then to percentage. Clear winners were determined in all competitions with the Port Lincoln pair of Kym Wakefield and Graeme Schaedel crowned men's pairs champions after winning all four games. In the women's pairs it was a similar story as Jeanette Griffith-Carter and Yvonne Kelly winning all three games. The singles also saw clear winners with Kirton's Kym Rilstone finishing as men's singles champion winning all four games, while Cummins' Ally Baldock was women's singles champion winning all three of her games. Congratulations to all Southern Eyre champions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/03784b0f-1af5-4956-a53f-72ffe83e1cd7.jpg/r0_267_4000_2527_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Southern Eyre Peninsula bowls champions crowned