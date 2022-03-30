news, local-news,

Southern Launch will move ahead with further test launches at its Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex after receiving state government approval to extend the use of its launch pad. The company had applied to extend the time frame for the use of a temporary launch pad (Pad One) at Whalers Way, which was originally approved for three test rocket launches up to December 31 last year. The state government has confirmed Southern Launch has been granted planning consent for an extension to use Pad One to enable the remaining two test rocket launches to December 31 this year. Southern Launch chief executive officer Lloyd Damp said the approval was received on Monday, March 28 and the company and its supporters were thrilled with the outcome. "As the spaceport and launch pad are a first for Australia, the South Australian Government thoroughly assessed the application before granting the date and change," he said. "Receiving the date extension conveys the trust and support in Southern Launch's development and commitment to delivering safe access to space from South Australia." Mr Damp said Southern Launch was working with the relevant government agencies and would be announcing its next launch date soon. However this news is disappointing to opponents of the launch complex, including the Eyre Peninsula Environmental Protection Alliance who have continued to raise environmental and other concerns about rocket launches within Whalers Way. Prior to the extension being announced, the alliance had called for Southern Launch to remove the launch pad pointing to the condition in the approval which states at the conclusion of the test campaign the concrete slab be removed within three months after, in this case being March 31. Alliance member Dr Isaac Taylor said it was disappointing to see this extension happen and hoped the Australian Space Agency considered all environmental risks before any launch licence was issued. "It's disappointing that the federal government have flagged obvious environmental concerns and the state government has allowed for rocket launches to continue in an environmental conservation zone," he said. "As a group we hope the Australian Space Agency will continue to review Southern Launch activities before granting a full launch licence." Opponents of the launch facility also recently left graffiti messages at the launch pad (seen above) including 'Save Whalers Way', 'No Rockets' and 'Sacred Land Not For Sale'. Southern Launch recently took part in the Eyre Peninsula Expo at Colour Tumby and is looking to being a part of other events and engaging with the community.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/74675bee-6936-4fd8-a727-47b5e5969ad7.jpg/r5_0_2042_1151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg