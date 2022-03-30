Anglers take on Classic

community,

Here's what was biting and where. WEST COAST Venus and Streaky Bays had reports of plenty of undersized King George whiting. Luckily, boaties and land based anglers are able to chase other species. There are lots of big squid, snook, salmon and garfish. If you want to find better whiting, you need to go outside the bays and fish deeper water. Offshore along most of the West Coast is good for kingfish, nannygai and gummy sharks. COFFIN BAY King George whiting inside the bay have been improving in size. Goolwa cockles are still the better bait for the KGWs with a bit of pilchard berley. Other options to chase are tommies, garfish, snook, silver trevally, flathead and salmon. For those chasing gummys, be prepared with plenty of rigs, as there are lots of rays throughout the bay. Farm Beach has seen some big King George whiting landed. Fish to 60cm have been reported so be prepared for a big fight. Please remember that these fish are the big breeding females, so use a net to land them, grab a few photos and return them to the water to ensure stocks going into the future. Garfish, snook, gummy sharks and squid have all been reported around the sticks as well. Tuna have been reported at most of the usual spots around the reefs and islands, but the water is starting to cool off and the numbers are starting to thin out. Kingfish, samson fish, tuna and nannygai have been reported in good numbers around Rocky, Greenly, The Hummocks and Reef Head. There have also been some big blue morwong, gummy and a few school sharks caught around the reefs. PORT LINCOLN King George whiting have been reported in good numbers around the North Shore, between Taylors and Thistle and a few big fish have been landed around Boston Island. Goolwa cockles, Local squid or prawns have been the best bait options. The town jetty and wharf have been good for squid, salmon trout and blue swimmer crabs after dark. Areas like Murrays Point, North Shields, Louth, the Monument and Louth Bay have all produced squid, blue swimmer crabs, snook and garfish early morning or late afternoon/night. Over the weekend the Port Lincoln Tuna Classic was held. Twenty eight boats caught and released more than 800 tuna over the two days. Biggest fish was 14.4kg and most of the tuna were caught around the Cabbage Patch. Closer areas were Albatross and Williams Islands. Rosalind Shoal had no bait on it over the weekend, so there were very few tuna in that area. Closer to home, there are still plenty of tuna swimming around near the tuna farms. Just make sure that unless you have permission, you are not allowed to enter the farms. TUMBY BAY King George whiting at the Group are still the main target. Plenty of fish between 35 and 50cm were caught on cockles and squid baits. Squid, snook and garfish are also in good numbers out there. Yellowfin whiting, tommies and garfish have been reported moving up and down some of the local beaches and they are taking surface lures and baits. The Jetty has some good sized squid, garfish, tommies and snook. Fishing around the tide changes has been best. The town jetty has produced some bronze whalers between one and two meters, big tommies, squid and a few King George whiting, which is keeping the local land based anglers busy. COWELL Blue swimmer crabs, yellowfin whiting, garfish and snook have been reported in the harbour.

