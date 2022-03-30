news, local-news,

Sam Telfer will step up to be the newest Member for Flinders after officially being elected in the 2022 South Australian Election. Flinders voters went to the polls on March 19 with the two candidate preference coming down to Mr Telfer as Liberal candidate and Independent Liz Habermann. The seat has been officially called for Mr Telfer, with Electoral Commission of South Australia figures showing as of midday Wednesday he had polled 11,224 votes (53 per cent) to Mrs Habermann 9961 (47 per cent). As it stood this represents a more than 23 per cent swing from Liberal compared to the 2018 election, however the seat will remain with the party as Mr Telfer takes over from previous member Peter Treloar who has retired after first being elected in 2010. Mr Telfer said he was honoured to be elected and looked forward to representing the voices from the Eyre Peninsula. "It is a great responsibility to be elected as the Member for Flinders, to ensure that the voice and perspective of the people of our region is heard in state government," he said. "There is so much opportunity for the Eyre Peninsula to truly thrive, and we need strong leadership to help bring appropriate attention to our needs in key areas such as health, education and road investment." Mr Telfer said the challenge was present with the Liberal Party being in opposition, but he looked forward to working with the government to achieving outcomes and to hold it to account for its decisions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/7e49a579-c0aa-4d32-b698-a940d81bf5e7.jpg/r95_1116_2673_2573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg