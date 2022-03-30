news, local-news,

Infrastructure targeted at the district's youth and revitalised entries into Streaky Bay are among projects identified by the local council to be funded under its allocation of federal infrastructure funding. Streaky Bay District Council is eligible for funding under Phase Three of the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, with more than $1.1 million available to the council. At its March meeting the council nominated its preferred projects which are the Wirrulla Oval playground development ($35,000), delivery of the final stage of the Streaky Bay Youth Precinct development ($300,000), new entry statements at the two entries to Streaky Bay ($150,000) and the Bay Road Entry Streetscape Revitalisation Project ($618,416). The council says the projects were selected based on community feedback and population demographics. Streaky Bay mayor Travis Barber said the nominated projects would address identified community needs. "The landscape projects are evidence that council has listened to the concerns of community about the entry ways into Streaky Bay looking tired and needing revitalisation," he said. "Interestingly, Streaky Bay is one of the only townships in the district that doesn't have entry statements, hence the need for this project." Proposed concept designs for the Youth Precinct, to be developed around the existing skate park at the corner of Bay Road and Montgomerie Terrace, includes pump and skills tracks, a toilet block, shelter with picnic setting and barbecues, playspace and a 'Wild Play Trail'. Finalisation of plans for the precinct will be completed upon community consultation. Mr Barber said the precinct would be able to provide for local and visiting youth alike. "Nearly a quarter of Streaky Bay's population is aged between 0-19 years, hence there was a need to develop a precinct to provide a space and activities for the district's youth," he said. "The precinct will also provide additional activities for tourists visiting the region and in terms of precinct development this will be one of the most significant projects council has delivered in recent times." The Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program supports Australian councils to deliver priority local road and infrastructure projects with the aim of supporting job creation and develop resilience of local economies to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Barber said the program had been instrumental in supporting Streaky Bay's economy while delivering key road and infrastructure projects, and thanked the federal government and Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey for their support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/b2712445-d89b-4db9-ab8c-b66be75b3df2.jpg/r232_573_4124_2772_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg